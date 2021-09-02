Alaskans who decide to get a Covid-19 vaccine can now win $49,000.
The Alaska Chamber and the Department of Health and Social Services announced the sweepstakes program, Give AK a Shot, on Thursday. For the next eight weeks, Alaskans who are getting vaccinated can win $49,000 in one of two sweepstakes — one for adults and one for youth between 12 and 17 years old.
“Our hope is to provide an additional motivator for people to get vaccinated,” Alaska Chamber President and CEO Kati Capozzi said.
Adults can win $49,000 in cash, while youth can receive that money in a scholarship fund. Additionally, vaccinated parents of youth winners will receive a $10,000 cash prize.
Each week will bring a new drawing and two newly vaccinated winners, one in each age category. If a person decides to get their first vaccine dose today, they can enter the sweepstake until the end of the week.
People who got vaccinated before Sept. 2 still have a chance to win. They can submit their proof of vaccination before Oct. 30 to participate in a drawing in November.
The winners will be announced every Thursday during a virtual press call at 1:30 p.m. available at dhss.alaska.gov. You can also find the names online at www.giveakashot.com.
Participation is based on the first vaccine dose.
“We just want to get them on the vaccination journey and make that first step,” Capozzi said. “We just know that there are a lot of people who are seriously considering getting vaccinated for a number of reasons.”
The surge of the more transmissible Delta variant, the opening of schools and full approval given to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are a few reasons driving more people to consider the vaccine, Capozzi said. Every week, the state is seeing about 4,000 people receiving the shot.
The pandemic is tightly tied to the economy, and this is why the Alaska Chamber is taking a lead on managing the program funded by the Department of Health.
“There is a direct correlation between increasing vaccination rates and people getting healthier and being able to return to work,” Capozzi explained.
To make sure the sweepstake is as efficient as possible, the Alaska Chamber looked at other states administering similar programs and analyzed what worked and what didn’t.
“We did our research,” Capozzi said. “One thing that makes our approach unique is that a we have new sweepstake every single week.”
Capozzi explained that in other states that had weekly drawings, the entries were transferred to the next week, making the drawing pot bigger and the odds to win — lower. In the Alaska sweepstake, the participants can only win the week they got their first shot.
“If you are not the winner sorry, but it will be a whole new contest next week,” she said. “We want someone who is contemplating getting the vaccine at the end of October to know that they have just as good odds as those getting vaccinated the first week of September.”