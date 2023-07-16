Nenana is a little town where big things happen.
That was certainly the case on Saturday when more than 500 visitors poured into the small community to celebrate two centennials: the 100th anniversary of the completion of the Interior Alaska Railroad and commemoration of the first flight pioneer aviator Carl Ben Eielson made from Fairbanks to Nenana. That flight led to the first commercial aviation business in the state.
The day was marked by speeches from dignitaries, free burgers for everyone, a ribbon cutting at the city’s new pavilion (donated by the Alaska Railroad) and the unveiling of a 4½-foot replica of the Mears Memorial Railroad Bridge, which was an engineering marvel back in 1923. Twenty-two engineers/bridge builders from around the world were there to honor the bridge’s designer and builder.
Special highlights of the day included the ceremonial driving of the golden stake and a fly-by over the Tanana River, by Rob Everts in a 1930s Travelair float plane.
