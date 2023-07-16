Nenana is a little town where big things happen.

That was certainly the case on Saturday when more than 500 visitors poured into the small community to celebrate two centennials: the 100th anniversary of the completion of the Interior Alaska Railroad and commemoration of the first flight pioneer aviator Carl Ben Eielson made from Fairbanks to Nenana. That flight led to the first commercial aviation business in the state.

