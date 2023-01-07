Alaska marked 64 years as a state, President Joe Biden signed into law the Don Young Recognition Act and U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s staff shared his priorities for the 118th Congress. Here’s what you need to know in Alaska politics this week.
Jan. 3 marked 64 years since President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation admitting Alaska as a state, prompting lots of “Happy Birthday, Alaska” posts online.
Some birthday well wishers remarked that Jan. 3 was the day that “Texas became the second-largest state.”
One of the biggest social media accounts to mark the occasion was the National Constitution Center, based in Philadelphia, which has more than 43,000 followers on Twitter.
The Eisenhower Library also wished Alaska a happy birthday.
The birthday wishes included plenty of iconic photos, including the “We’re in” headlines that ran on the front page of Alaska newspapers.
Federal building in Fairbanks gets a new name
President Joe Biden signed the Don Young Recognition Act into law on Thursday.
The bill designates Mount Cerberus, one of the most active volcanoes in the Aleutian Islands, as Mount Young. The Federal office building in Fairbanks will become the Don Young Federal Office Building and the Job Corps Center located in Palmer gets renamed the Don Young Alaska Job Corps Center.
The bill passed the House and the Senate without protest.
U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, both R-Alaska, introduced the bill in September to honor Young’s legacy and 49 years as Alaska’s lone U.S. House representative. The 88-year-old died in March while in flight returning to Alaska.
Young was an Army veteran, teacher, mayor of Fort Yukon, state senator and the longest-serving Republican ever in Congress.
The 118th Congress has opened, Sen. Sullivan’s staff shares his priorities
With the start of the new Congress, the News-Miner reached out to the offices of the Alaska delegation and asked what they plan to focus on. U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s staff were the first to answer.
The Republican’s priorities include “energizing Alaska’s economy,” “addressing a host of social challenges” and bolstering national security.
A spokesman for the senator wrote in an email that Sullivan will “continue to fight the Biden administration’s war against Alaska’s working families while also pushing for slashing job-killing red tape.”
Mental health, violence and addiction are some of the social issues that Sullivan hopes to address.
Wasilla lawmaker survives legal challenge
Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla, was challenged on whether he can legally serve in the Alaska Legislature due to his affiliation with the controversial group the Oath Keepers, whose members participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Voters in Wasilla agreed to return Eastman to a fourth term of office but one constituent, Randall Kowalke, questioned his legitimacy based on a clause in the Alaska Constitution stating that “no person who advocates, or who aids or belongs to any party or organization or association which advocates, the overthrow by force or violence of the government of the United States or of the state shall be qualified to hold any public office of trust or profit under this constitution.”
The Northern Justice Project represented Kowalke pro bono. Fairbanks North Star Borough Assemblywoman Savannah Fletcher works for the law firm and helped with the case. Eastman survived the challenge, even though he was in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, after no evidence was produced linking him to rioting or the insurrection.
Senator blasts president for southern border
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan said President Joe Biden’s policies on the southern border are a “dereliction of duty.”
Sullivan criticized the president in a news release following a speech on Thursday in which Biden promised to stand up new programs to make the immigration process more orderly. Biden also promised to visit the southern border on Sunday.
Sullivan, in a statement, said “it is unfathomable that he has not done so yet as president — or apparently ever — especially when considering the crises that have unfolded under his watch. Even though Alaska is not a border state, the impacts of our open southern border reach our state like every other, including our most rural communities, every day.”
“Alaska experienced the largest percent increase in drug overdose deaths in 2021 of any state. Nationally, drug overdose deaths over the last two years — largely driven by fentanyl — have become the leading cause of death for adults ages 18-45 years old. In 2022, over 14,000 pounds of fentanyl was seized at the border — a new record high. This is enough to kill the entire U.S. population 9 times.
“It is past time President Biden accept responsibility for this self-made disaster and start enforcing our immigration laws.”