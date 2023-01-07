Mike Stepovich

Alaska territorial Gov. Mike Stepovich holds a newspaper celebrating congressional passage of the Alaska statehood bill as he stands between President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Secretary of the Interior Fred Seaton in the White House in this 1958 photo. News-Miner file photo

 News-Miner file photo

Alaska marked 64 years as a state, President Joe Biden signed into law the Don Young Recognition Act and U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s staff shared his priorities for the 118th Congress. Here’s what you need to know in Alaska politics this week.

Happy Birthday, Alaska

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.