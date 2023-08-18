Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging widespread fraud in the ATM industry.
According to a civil complaint filed in the Third Judicial District at Anchorage, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) contain a safe filled with cash by the ATMs owner. When a customer withdraws cash from the ATM, funds equal to the withdrawn amount, plus fees and surcharges, are transferred out of the customer’s bank account. The ATM owner is later reimbursed for the amount of withdrawn cash.
James Francis Dainis sells ATMs to small businesses, non-profits, and ANSCA corporations, and connects those ATMs with payment processing services, according to the complaint.
ATM owners typically receive daily cash settlements and their share of surcharge settlements, equal to the withdrawn cash and surcharges from the previous business day, deposited in their bank account.
“James Dainis, who controls a large share of the non-bank ATM market, has defrauded numerous ATM owners out of cash settlements and surcharge settlements that are rightfully owed to them,” the complaint states.
Dainis is accused of depositing surcharge and cash settlements into his personal accounts instead of his clients’ accounts since 2013. Taylor alleges Dainis has stolen several million dollars of cash and surcharge settlements.
“[Dainis] defrauds his ATM-owner clients by directing processors to use accounts owned or controlled by him as the cash settlement accounts for ATMs that his clients owned and for which his clients provided the safes’ cash,” the complaint states.
According to court documents, Dainis told his ATM-owner clients that they did not receive cash settlements due to problems with their banks or eventually refunded money to his clients which was less that what he had taken from them.
At least 14 of Dainis’ ATM-owner clients have filed suit against him since 2017, but “the majority of [Dainis’] defrauded clients likely do not yet realize they have been defrauded,” the complaint states.
Dainis is also accused of defrauding four companies that he sold business interests to.
In 2016, he entered a contract for $1,080,000 with Know-Tone Inc. to sell his rights to provide ATM services for 307 ATM terminals, but never turned his portfolio of those clients over to Know-Tone and continued to services those clients.
He reportedly entered into contracts with three companies in 2019 and 2020 in which he promised to provide a percentage of his future revenue for immediate cash, but stopped allowing the three companies access to his revenue.
Dainis’ businesses are registered under numerous names in Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming, Arizona, Mississippi, and Missouri, the complaint stated.
Taylor charged Dainis with violating the Alaska Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act, fraud and nondisclosure, conversion, veil piercing, and civil conspiracy.
Dainis told the News-Miner that he disagrees with the premises of the lawsuit.
“The Attorney General is trying to paint a nefarious picture of us that’s not true,” Dainis said.
Dainis said that Alaska ATM Service sells, services, and supports 400 ATMS across Alaska, including in Fairbanks.
“I’m confident in our business practices,” Dainis said. Dainis said Alaska ATM Service has been in business since 2006 and the length of time in business and the number of customers they serve around the state without issue reflects how he does business.
He said that the numerous lawsuits the Attorney General cited in the civil complaint have already been resolved and he is looking to resolve the other matters.
“This sad case highlights the incredible amount of damage that an unscrupulous person in the financial industry can cause,” Taylor said. “The Department of Law is committed to bringing bad actors to justice, but we also encourage small businesses to be careful who they do business with, and to regularly audit their financials.”
The Department of Law is asking any ATM owners who believe they may have been defrauded by Dainis to send an email to consumerprotection@alaska.gov or to call (907) 269-5200.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.