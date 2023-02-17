Millions in federal funds could be granted to help Tribal Nations, and local Alaska communities, businesses, and groups expand the use of wood products and strengthen emerging wood energy markets from materials removed from unhealthy, overgrown forests.
About $41 million, under the 2023 Wood Innovations and Community Wood Grants programs, is available nationally this year. The funds are, in part, from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.
For-profit entities, state and local governments, tribes, school districts, nonprofit organizations, higher education institutions, public utilities, and fire and conservation districts are eligible to apply. The application deadline for both grant programs is Thursday, March 23, at 5 p.m. (AKST).
Wood Innovations Grant Program makes funding available to expand traditional wood use projects, advance wood energy markets, and promote wood use in commercial building construction. Special focus is on projects that reduce hazardous fuels and improve forest health on national forests and other forest lands, reduce the costs of forest management, and promote economically strong and environmentally healthy communities.
The Community Wood Grant Program funds shovel-ready projects to install thermally led community wood energy systems or build innovative wood product facilities to support healthy forests and stimulate local economies by expanding renewable wood energy and innovative wood products manufacturing ability.
“We encourage Alaska to take advantage of these amazing funding opportunities,” said Regional Deputy Director for State, Private and Tribal Forestry Michael Shephard. “We have been successful before in obtaining these sought-after grants to support local heat, local jobs and local resources.”
Since 2013, the Community Wood Grant and Wood Innovation Grant programs have supplied more than $4.77 million to 21 recipients in Alaska to support wood products and wood energy projects.