Alaska Airlines pilots voted Wednesday to authorize a strike if the union and management cannot agree on terms for a new contract.
According to the Air Line Pilots Association, the union representing the pilots, 99% of Alaska Airlines pilots who voted called for union leaders to strike if an agreement is not reached. There are about 3,100 union pilots at the airline, and 95% cast ballots in an online vote.
Talks are continuing this week, with the union saying it will update members Friday on the progress.
A strike can only be called by permission of the National Mediation Board after other efforts are exhausted and there is a cooling off period for both sides.
At issue are scheduling, work rules and “career security,” according to the pilots union.
“The pilots expect to work under the same conditions and with the same career security that pilots at competitor airlines have enjoyed for a decade,” the Air Line Pilots Association said Wednesday on social media.
Contract talks between the two sides are now in their third year. The pilots approved the strike authorization as Alaska Airlines and other commercial airlines experience a pilot shortage.
Alaska Airlines has had to cancel nearly 5% of flights per day in recent months. Alaska Airlines is attributing the cancellations to the national pilot shortage and a higher pilot attrition rate at the airline this year.
Tim Thompson, spokesman for the airline, told the News-Miner that he did not have figures on how many of the cancellations involved flights into and out of Fairbanks International Airport.
"We’ve had cancellations throughout our network over the past two months due to staffing shortages," Thompson said.
In addition, Alaska Airlines issued a written statement this week after the strike vote saying “Alaska Airlines pilots are not on strike,” with the word “not” underlined.
“Our guests and operation are not impacted by this vote,” the airlines said in the prepared statement.
The airlines noted that a strike can only occur with the intervention of the National Mediation Board and federal government. The board would need to release the pilots union and Alaska Airlines from mediation.
The National Mediation Board determines whether talks are productive. The board will offer both parties the opportunity for arbitration.
A 30-day cooling off period will follow if either side turns down the offer of arbitration. After that, the union can decide whether to strike and management has the ability to impose a lockout.
The airline said Wednesday that it is committed to reaching an agreement with Alaska Airlines pilots.
The Air Line Pilots Association is a union representing 64,000 pilots in the U.S. and Canada.
In April, more than 1,500 off-duty pilots staged informational picket lines to call attention to the stalled negotiations.
“For three years, Alaska pilots have been resolved in their commitment to reach a new agreement and today we spoke with one unified voice, just like we did with our recent informational picketing event,” said Alaska Airlines Capt. Will McQuillen, union president for Alaska Airlines pilots.
“Now is the time for management to respond and engage constructively at the bargaining table,” McQuillen said.
Alaska Airlines has had to cancel about 50 flights per day due to the pilot shortage.
Chief Executive Officer Ben Minicucci took the unusual step this week of posting a YouTube video apologizing for the cancellations.
The video apology was emailed to Alaska’s mileage plan members who are frequent flyers with the airlines.
“I’m deeply sorry,” Minicucci said in the video.
Minicucci said he hears from friends, neighbors and customers about the disruptions that the cancellations have caused them. He anticipated that flight cancellations will drop off by July or August.
“This is coming at a time when flights are already full, so rebooking options are limited,” Minicucci said in the video.