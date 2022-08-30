Airline travelers from Alaska now have an alternative to the Seattle-Tacoma airport.
Starting Nov. 30, there will be nonstop flights between Anchorage and Everett, Washington, which is 32 miles north of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Tickets are available now from Anchorage to the Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport, described by Alaska Airlines as a “convenient, stress-free, upscale alternative airport experience with a lounge atmosphere.”
The passenger terminal at Paine Field is 10 minutes from Interstate 5 and offers a restaurant and bar; waiter service throughout the passenger lounge; electrical outlets, USB and USB C ports at every seat; high-speed wifi; and complimentary morning newspapers, according to the airport website.
From Everett this fall and winter, Alaska is also flying to Boise, Las Vegas, Orange County, Palm Springs, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Spokane, using a mixture of Boeing 737 and Embraer 175 jets.
An online search for tickets from Fairbanks to Everett, Washington, in late December is showing fares of around $1,000.
“We listened to our guests who live and work from north of Seattle to the Canadian border. They told us one of their top requests is a nonstop flight between Everett and Anchorage,” reads a prepared statement from Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances for Alaska Airlines. “There’s a significant need and demand to connect workers and businesses in the two regions — from the fishing industry to aviation — in addition to the desire for leisure travel. We’re ready to welcome our guests on this new route this fall.”
Commercial flights in and out of Everett started on March 4, 2019, with Alaska Airlines offering 18 daily flights. United Airlines was second to offer commercial service out of Paine Field, with six daily flights and service to Denver and San Francisco, but suspended that service in 2021.
The new nonstop flight linking Everett and Anchorage will depart Everett daily at 11:05 a.m. and arrive in Anchorage at 2:05 p.m. It will be operated by Horizon Air. The daily flight from Anchorage takes off at 1:40 p.m., arriving in Everett at 6:10 p.m., according to an online search for tickets. These flights will be year round, according to an Alaska Airlines announcement.
Horizon’s Embraer 175 jet features first class and premium class with window and aisle seating. The jet has no middle seats.
Anchorage is the farthest destination and the longest flight that Alaska Airlines will serve from the Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport, which has a new 74,000-square-foot hangar and maintenance facility able to accommodate up to four E175 aircraft at a time.
The airport, originally constructed in 1936, hosts over 500 aircrafts, including small, single-engine recreational aircrafts, corporate jets and vintage warbirds.
Paine Field is home to the Boeing Everett Factory, a major aviation maintenance facility and several flight schools.
Alaska Airlines has flown roughly 1.3 million people through the Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport since launching regularly scheduled service there in 2019.
The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport served over 50 million passengers in 2019, according to the Port of Seattle website.
