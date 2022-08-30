Airline travelers from Alaska now have an alternative to the Seattle-Tacoma airport.

Starting Nov. 30, there will be nonstop flights between Anchorage and Everett, Washington, which is 32 miles north of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

