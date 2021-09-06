Alaska Air will give a $200 bonus to employees who share their proof of vaccination by Oct. 15, the company has announced.
Alaska Air joins other major commercial carriers in issuing regulations for employees related to Covid-19. Alaska Air's new Covid protocols were announced Sept. 3.
“Our goal is to have as many employees vaccinated as possible,” the airline said in a prepared statement.
The company is still considering whether to make the Covid-19 shot a requirement for workers. Alaska Air employs 20,000 people.
“We appreciate every employee who has put in the effort to get vaccinated, and we continue to encourage our employees to get the vaccine,” the company said.
The Seattle-based airline also disclosed it is requiring new hires be vaccinated. The policy is effective immediately. New employees at Alaska Airlines and its subsidiary, Horizon Air, must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by their hire date. The company also said that unvaccinated employees will not receive paid time off if they are exposed to the virus or are infected and must quarantine.
Unvaccinated workers will be required to take part in a vaccine education program the company is introducing, as well as continue to undergo regular testing for the virus.
Vaccinated workers who do not report their vaccine status to Alaska Air will be considered unvaccinated, the company said.
“We believe having as many people as possible vaccinated is the best path for protection against COVID-19,” the company said, “and we will continue to strongly encourage our employees to be vaccinated.”
The company said the new measures are designed to increase vaccine rates and enhance health-safety protections, which include masking and distancing protocols.
Commercial airlines have experienced losses from travel restrictions and people choosing to stay home because of the pandemic. A new surge in Covid cases from the Delta variant is contributing to another round of losses for the travel industry.
More U.S. airlines are implementing Covid-related regulations and mandates for employees.
• In August, United Airlines became the first major passenger carrier to require the vaccine for workers.
• Delta is adding a $200 surcharge on employee health insurance for unvaccinated workers.
• American Airlines will no longer give paid time off to unvaccinated workers who must quarantine after being exposed to the virus or getting sick.