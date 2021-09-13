Members of the Alaska Air National Guard rescued two all-terrain vehicle riders in Glennallen in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, according to a news release from the Guard's public affairs office.
The individuals, a male and a female, were riding an ATV in the Glennallen area when the female sustained an injury during an accident about 10 p.m. Sept. 10. They reached out to Alaska State Troopers using a commercial satellite communication device, and troopers sent the request for help to the Air National Guard, the release stated.
“The female had a head injury,” said Maj. Kevin Kelly, deputy director of the AKRCC. “And both individuals were suffering from hypothermia as well.”
Rescue teams were able to land about 200 feet from the man and woman. The individuals were transported to Providence Alaska Medical Center for care.