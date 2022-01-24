The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) is considering a resolution to restrict investing through companies that have retreated from financing gas and oil projects in the Arctic.
The resolution is on the agenda at an AIDEA board of directors meeting Thursday. If adopted, the resolution would apply to financial giants that include JP Morgan Chase & Co., Bank of America and Citigroup, among others.
AIDEA is a quasi-independent state agency whose mission is to advance economic growth through financing and investment. The resolution, which relates to AIDEA’s fixed-income investment policies, states that some public companies have policies that have a “negative economic impact” on the Alaska economy in the Arctic. The board will restrict certain investing with those banking companies, the resolution states.
The authority may not buy securities issued by a restricted company, according to the resolution. A list of restricted companies before the board for approval has more than 200 names.
Restricted companies are defined by the authority as having “adopted corporate governance and operational policies prohibiting engagement in oil and gas development within the Arctic region of the State of Alaska, including the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.”
For example, JP Morgan Chase and Co. has a statement that it “will not provide project financing or other forms of asset-specific financing” that supports oil and gas development in the Arctic, including in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Bank of America also has a written statement that it will not finance oil and gas drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. While the bank has not engaged in financing natural resource development in the region, it codified those existing practices last year.
The authority, meanwhile, is challenging the Biden administration in court over a moratorium on oil and gas drilling in the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge-Alaska. The state of Alaska is seeking to intervene in the lawsuit to protect its economic interests.
AIDEA is arguing that it has valid permits to explore and drill for oil in the Arctic and that the Biden administration ban is unlawful.
The authority obtained seven leases for drilling rights in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge at a sale conducted right before President Donald Trump left office. Environmental groups unsuccessfully sought to block the lease sales.
After Trump left office, the incoming Biden administration put a hold on oil and gas exploration in the Arctic citing the need for environmental review.