Alaska’s congressional delegation is divided on whether a special commission should convene to investigate the Jan. 6 assault on the nation’s Capitol.
Demonstrators stormed the complex, where Congress was certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. More than 140 people were hurt and five died.
Capitol police were assaulted as they tried to stop crowds from breaching the complex. Lawmakers were evacuated from the House and Senate, as congressional offices were occupied, looted and vandalized. The violence was live-streamed by media and the participants themselves.
This week, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she supports legislation that passed in the House to establish an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate.
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah also supports the bill.
GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana say they like the idea of a commission but want some changes to the bill.
Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan has not decided on how he will vote, according to his office.
Murkowski said the commission is needed, because the violence was “an attack on our institution and democracy” that has not been fully explored.
“While the Department of Justice, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are working to hold violators accountable, there are still unanswered questions that need to be addressed,” Murkowski said Wednesday about her support for the commission.
“My hope is that a truly bipartisan commission can conduct additional oversight to establish what motivated the mob to storm the Capitol, and more importantly, to ensure that we don’t see a repeat of such an insurrection again,” she said.
The bill needs support from 10 GOP senators to advance.
The mother of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick called on Republican senators to establish the independent bipartisan commission.
The bill passed the House with 35 Republican members aligning with Democrats for adoption.
Former President Donald Trump urged House Republicans to oppose the legislation prior to the vote.
Alaska Republican Rep. Don Young voted against the bill.
“There is nothing stopping the Judiciary, Homeland Security and Intelligence committees from investigating the events of Jan. 6th,” said Zack Brown, Young’s communications director. “The formation of another panel is duplicative and further erodes the power of committee chairmen and ranking members. That is why [Young] voted against the bill.”
Young had tweeted during the attack that “my staff and I are currently safe and accounted for.”
“What transpired at the Capitol on Jan. 6th was an act of terror against American democracy, law enforcement and members of Congress,” Young said later. “We must send a clear message by bringing the perpetrators of violence to justice, and prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law.”
Contact political reporter Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.