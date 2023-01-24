Pave Hawk

David Bedard

The 176th Wing launched a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter to help with the transport effort.

An Alaska Air National Guard crew helped with refueling and weather navigation to ensure the medevac of a patient Jan. 21 at Anaktuvuk Pass, according to a Guard news release.

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital sent a support request via LifeMed Alaska to Alaska Rescue Coordination Center to medevac a patient in critical condition from the village of Anaktuvuk Pass, the release stated. The hospital made the request after poor flying weather prohibited LifeMed from reaching the patient.