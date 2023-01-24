An Alaska Air National Guard crew helped with refueling and weather navigation to ensure the medevac of a patient Jan. 21 at Anaktuvuk Pass, according to a Guard news release.
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital sent a support request via LifeMed Alaska to Alaska Rescue Coordination Center to medevac a patient in critical condition from the village of Anaktuvuk Pass, the release stated. The hospital made the request after poor flying weather prohibited LifeMed from reaching the patient.
Alaska Air National Guard Maj. Ryan Wiese, 176th Operations Group search and rescue duty officer, said the group asked for a weather report from the 3rd Operations Support Squadron Weather Flight.
“We requested a weather 9-line, reviewed the conditions en route to the pass, and identified multiple route options,” Wiese said.
Traveling hundreds of nautical miles through multiple Alaska mountain ranges in January can prove unpredictable, Wiese said. After saying yes to the call for assistance, the 176th Wing dispatched a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J and a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter with a 212th Rescue Squadron Guardian Angel team on board both aircrafts.
The HH-60 crew reached the patient and took him to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage where he was released to medical personnel.
Without Guard support, the HH-60 aircrew would have needed to land for fuel, Wiese said, increasing the time until the patient could receive care. Additionally, the weather ruled out landing at several possible refueling locations, creating a longer route and causing additional delay for the patient.