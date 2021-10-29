Developers of next-generation nuclear energy approached the U.S. Air Force about adopting the technology, according to a deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force, speaking Friday during an online media availability.
The Air Force is interested in trying the technology because it dovetails with its goal of building resilience, said Mark A. Correll, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for Environment, Safety and Infrastructure.
Eielson Air Force Base was selected to receive a nuclear microreactor as a pilot project, going operational as soon as 2025, in part because of its remoteness, Correll said.
Nuclear microreactors are not yet in commercial use in the United States and permitting with federal regulatory agencies is pending, while the military’s interest in nuclear power is growing. Project Pele, a Department of Defense effort to build a small, truck-mounted portable nuclear reactor for use in remote locations and war zones, is currently in the public comment phase.
The microreactor scheduled to come to Eielson would add to its power generation capabilities at a time when the base is expanding.
“Eielson is an important installation for the Air Force,” Correll said. “If we lose power in that location, there aren’t lots of other options.”
An environmental review will take place, and the public will have opportunity to comment, Correll said. The microreactor will be licensed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and is anticipated to be commercially operating by 2027.
The power plant will be about the size of a shipping container, and Correll said safeguards are planned to help it withstand a natural disaster or an attack. Microreactors are designed to cool without the need for offsite power, reducing the potential for accidents.
The deputy assistant secretary didn’t have details on how much nuclear material will be used to operate the microreactor and how waste will be dealt with. A contractor will operate the small power plant, and the Air Force will pay for the power generated.
At least three companies are developing the technology but there could be more, Correll said.
“I don’t know what it is going to cost them to build it,” he said. “We are going to pay for it through the purchase of the power going forward ... They assert they can do it at a price similar to what we pay now.”
World Nuclear News reported on Monday that one microreactor vendor is in the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s licensing process. Oklo submitted an application in March of 2020.
“Many other designs are in development by various vendors, some of which are in pre-licensing relationships with the NRC,” reads an article by the news service, which is supported by the World Nuclear Association.
Up to half of Eielson Air Force Base’s energy needs are anticipated to be provided by the microreactor. Correll said it will have lower emissions than Eielson’s current method of generating power—burning coal.
“There is no doubt about it. Microreactors are going to allow us to reduce the amount of carbon emissions,” he said.
Military use of nuclear power is not unprecedented. The U.S. Army operated nuclear reactors in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s under the Army Nuclear Power Program. The Army operated a nuclear power plant at Fort Greely until 1972.
“Today’s technology with regard to nuclear reactors is dramatically different than what you have seen in the past,” Correll said.
The risk of accidents is very low, he said, and the Air Force will provide training for how to respond to scenarios involving damage to the microreactor.
From 1-5 megawatts of energy is anticipated to be generated for the base. The microreactor won’t be connected to the commercial power grid.
If the technology proves successful, the Air Force will look at expanding its use.
Correll is in communication with staff of U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, he said.
Murkowski is a strong supporter of next-generation nuclear technology and her office issued a statement on Monday supporting Eielson’s microreactor.
“Strong energy capabilities are critical to our national security and geopolitical interests. Given Alaska’s strategic location, Alaska’s Eielson Air Force Base being selected as the preferred pilot location to host the first Department of the Air Force nuclear microreactor is significant news. This is an exciting development for Alaska and helps to broaden our state’s energy infrastructure.”
Murkowski said the technology “will bring clean, and resilient energy opportunities that boost our economy and strengthen our national security infrastructure without the concerns of a large nuclear reactor.”