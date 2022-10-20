NORAD

NORAD Public Affairs

A North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22 Raptor flies next to a Russian Tu-95 bomber during an intercept in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone in 2020.

 NORAD Public Affairs

U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from Alaska intercepted a pair of Russian bombers Monday after the Alaska North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected operating near Alaska, according a NORAD news release.

The Russian aircraft, identified as Tu-95 Bear-H bombers, were “operating with the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ),” the news release said. The Russian aircraft remained in international space and “did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace.”

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.