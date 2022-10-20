U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from Alaska intercepted a pair of Russian bombers Monday after the Alaska North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected operating near Alaska, according a NORAD news release.
The Russian aircraft, identified as Tu-95 Bear-H bombers, were “operating with the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ),” the news release said. The Russian aircraft remained in international space and “did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace.”
NORAD did not state the exact location or speculate on the purpose for the pair of bombers operating in defense identification zone but added the recent Russian activity “is not seen as a threat nor is the activity seen as provocative.”
NORAD tracks and positively identifies foreign military aircraft that enter the ADIZ,” the command stated. “NORAD routinely monitors foreign aircraft movements and, as necessary, escorts them from the ADIZ.”
Russian aircraft activity happens at regular intervals, with NORAD tracking two Russian naval aircraft in the ADIZ on Sept. 11. Like Monday’s incident, the aircraft remained in international space.
NORAD tracks activity in the zone using satellites, ground-based and airborne radar and fighter aircraft.
“We remain ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America and Arctic sovereignty,” NORAD stated.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.