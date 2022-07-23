The University of Alaska Fairbanks and Denali National Park and Preserve both reversed recently-enacted mask mandates this week.
UAF moved into the Orange risk level last week, which previously meant that masks were required when inside. However, UAF Chancellor Dan White announced a change in policy on Thursday. Under updated regulations, when UAF is in the Orange level masks are “highly recommended” (but not required) inside and are optional outside.
The decision to reassess and amend the policy was made due to changes over the past several months, including “community norms, the number of people who have had Covid, application of CDC guidance across organizations and industries, and a shift toward personal accountability,” according to a statement from UAF.
Denali National Park and Preserve lifted its mask mandate for the Denali Borough on Friday morning. Since the Covid community level in the Borough is low, masks are no longer required in visitors centers in the North District of the Park, nor in administrative officers, gift shops, restaurants and park buses.
The mask mandate is still in place for the Walter Harper Visitor Center in Talkeetna because Covid levels are high in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.