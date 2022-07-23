Face Mask

The University of Alaska Fairbanks and Denali National Park and Preserve both reversed recently-enacted mask mandates this week.

UAF moved into the Orange risk level last week, which previously meant that masks were required when inside. However, UAF Chancellor Dan White announced a change in policy on Thursday. Under updated regulations, when UAF is in the Orange level masks are “highly recommended” (but not required) inside and are optional outside.

