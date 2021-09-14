Aftershocks are continuing today after a 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Interior Alaska on Monday night.
The quake occurred shortly before 10 p.m. The epicenter was eight miles east of Salcha with a depth of 2.4 miles, which the Alaska Earthquake Center called a shallow depth.
“It was a good, strong shake,” said state seismologist Michael West, adding that he believes there were likely minor damages to structures.
As of 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, 20 aftershocks have been reported. These have been small, West said, with the largest being 2.5 magnitude.
“I’m certain that some are being felt,” West said of the aftershocks. West said to expect the aftershocks to dissipate in the next few weeks.
The quake itself was felt most intensely in the Interior — with reports of shaking from Salcha, Fairbanks, North Pole, Healy, Nenana, Cantwell and Delta Junction — but also farther south, in Anchorage, Chugiak, and even British Columbia.
In Fairbanks, because of the proximity to the quake's epicenter, the motion felt like a series of short jolts rather than the rolling motion a more distant earthquake might generate, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center's website. The earthquake research facility determined the earthquake was directly under Harding Lake.
"The seismic station at Harding Lake recorded a ground acceleration of 10% g, the highest acceleration recorded for this event," an Alaska Earthquake Center post reads. "At that intensity, there is the possibility of minor structural damage near the earthquake origin."
The earthquake was located in the Salcha Seismic Zone. The Salcha Seismic Zone is an area of high seismicity, meaning frequent earthquakes. Since the quake occurred in an area where earthquakes are routine, “It’s not a surprise,” West said.
The Salcha Seismic Zone is one of several in Interior Alaska, West said.
“The entirety of Interior Alaska is compressed north to south,” he said, explaining that the Pacific Plate is “careening” into Alaska, basically squishing the state. The Pacific Plate is an teutonic plate beneath the ocean. The pressure caused by the plate is the source of most, but not all, earthquakes in the area.
While the earthquake was not particularly unusual in size or location, what is interesting, West said, is that a slightly smaller quake occurred in essentially the same place on July 22. These two shakes are not necessarily connected or part of a trend, West said, but it is still intriguing from a statistical standpoint.
“We will be keeping an eye on it,” West added.