Interior Alaska is feeling the impact of heavy snow and gusting winds, with schools canceling activities, Army personnel going home early for the day, and the Alaska Department of Transportation urging caution when driving.
With a winter storm warning in effect through Friday, the Western Interior can expect 6-8 inches of accumulation with some areas seeing up to 10-12 inches, the National Weather Service's Fairbanks office said in a briefing Wednesday. Gusting winds through highway summits are likely to reach 40 to 50 mph through Friday morning with gusts of 20 to 30 mph elsewhere.
Drivers can expect reduced visibility and difficulty traveling, and power outages might occur, the weather service said.
After school programs canceled
The Fairbanks North Star Borough canceled all after school activities Thursday due to the heavy snowfall and worsening road conditions.
The district also cautioned bus routes will run as normal but could face delays because of road conditions.
“District administration is monitoring road conditions and power outages,” the district stated. The district will send out communications if school operations are impacted under its inclement weather guide.
“Families should assume school will be held as normal unless otherwise communicated,” the district stated. “Parents should always use their own judgment when deciding whether or not to send their child to school. Please contact the school within 48 hours to excuse your child's absence if needed.”
Golden Valley Electric Association responded to intermittent power outages throughout Thursday, including one that left nearly 700 customers just north the of East Badger Road area.
Early Army release
Fort Wainwright Garrison Commander Colonel Nate Surrey released soldiers and employees starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a social media release. Fort Wainwright Youth Sports also canceled all sports practices on Thursday afternoon.
Alaska DOT
The Alaska Department of Transportation categorized most of the roads in the Fairbanks North Star borough as very difficult to drive Thursday, along with the Richardson Highway from Miles 287 to 307 and the Parks Highway from Gold Hill Road to MP 362.
John Perreault, DOT spokesperson, advised drivers to take precautions when driving in the Fairbanks area.
"A lot of snow is beginning to accumulate and obscure lane markers," Perreault said. "With temperatures at near-freezing, the roads are also becoming slick."
Intersections and bridges, he added, can become slick.
He noted as of Thursday afternoon, DOT work crews were prioritizing its priority level one roads, or high-volume, high-speed highways, expressways, minor highways, all safety corridors and other major urban and community routes.
DOT prioritizes roads for snow clearing based on a number of items, including clearing major routes for emergency access and public safety
"We will get to the other roads as soon as we can as the snowfall allows us," he said. "Crews are out working even now."
He added response times will vary, since the the National Weather Service's winter weather alert extends to 6 a.m. Friday.
"Be careful and cautious when driving," he said. "Turn on your headlights even during the day time."