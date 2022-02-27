Eli Joseph Simpson was 21 with no criminal history when he walked into the Alaska State Trooper detachment in Tok early on the morning of Nov. 26, 2016, and told authorities that he had shot and killed his mother, Riba DeWilde, who suffered from mental illness.
Now 26, Simpson is still waiting for a trial. He is currently the longest-serving inmate at the Fairbanks Correctional Center. His trial on murder charges has been postponed 20 times. Five different attorneys have appeared on behalf of Simpson in court. The original judge retired in 2018. The case has also seen a change of prosecutors.
Court records show a psychological evaluation requested by a judge almost five years ago remains incomplete. At one point, Simpson didn’t speak with his lawyer for eight months, he said in an Oct. 31, 2020, letter to Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle.
Simpson has attempted to write motions on his own behalf from behind bars. He’s had one visitor during the last two years because of Covid-19 restrictions. In the letter to Lyle, he wrote that his attorney has had ample time to prepare the case and that he feels he has “seniority when trials start again.”
Complicating matters, a disturbance broke out at FCC on Aug. 17, 2017, after inmates were told that they would be moved to a different section of the facility without explanation. They broke windows, poured soap on the ground and refused to go back into their cells from a common area in what some described as a nonviolent demonstration. A trooper Special Emergency Reaction Team and Fairbanks police tactical team secured the facility, and Simpson was among 13 men implicated.
Two more felony charges were added, and by the end of 2018, Simpson — who grew up on the banks of the Yukon River and has a GED — faced five felonies, including murder and rioting.
The rioting case caused him to lose his public defender, and he was assigned a new defense attorney in a process known as conflict counsel, which is when a new lawyer must be appointed because the public defender has some sort of responsibility to another defendant.
Four men were convicted of starting the jail disturbance after a trial in 2019. Simpson pleaded not guilty, and his case is pending.
He wonders how much longer his murder case will languish and whether his attorney is prepared to mount a vigorous defense.
Court delays
Simpson has written letters to the judge and to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. In one letter, Simpson wrote that his story “sits in my mind like razors in my pocket … Every time I reach in there is a chance I’ll get cut.”
He spends much of his day pacing. Windows at FCC are sandblasted so he can’t look outside.
Court documents show that dozens of scheduling hearings have been held in Simpson’s murder case — some for the purpose of scheduling new scheduling hearings. The next hearing, an omnibus hearing, is March 3 with trial currently set for March 21.
Court records show that Simpson was excluded from some of the hearings last year “due to Covid-19 restrictions” even though the court system has the capacity for telephonic participation.
Simpson was represented by Public Defender Jennifer Hite but his case was reassigned to Rex Butler, whose office is in Anchorage. Butler was contacted, acknowledged the unfortunate circumstances of the case and blamed Covid-19. The attorney contracted the virus at one point and was very ill, he said.
While the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically slowed Alaska’s legal system, court records show that Simpson’s trial was mired in delays even before Covid-19.
At a trial date setting hearing almost four years ago, Superior Court Judge Jane Kauvar, now retired, said “This has been going on a long time. Mr. Simpson probably wants his trial,” a summary of the hearing reads.
Six months later at an omnibus hearing, Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle, who inherited the case, observed the case had been pending for almost two years and called for more urgency from the defense to set a “realistic” trial date.
Simpson’s case is one of 1,720 pending felony cases as of late January in the Fourth Judicial District, which encompasses a huge swath of Alaska’s midsection from Fairbanks to Bethel.
The hole
Simpson described himself in a letter to the News-Miner as 5 feet, 11 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes, “mixed breed, low income and irregularly educated.”
His favorite song is “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding and Steve Cropper. His favorite color is purple. It used to be red but that changed while Simpson was in solitary confinement and remembered a photo he saw one time in a magazine. It was a “purple sunset dancing on a nameless beach.”
Simpson has been at FCC so long that he’s grown tired of the book selection at the library. His favorite books are “Les Misérables” and “Moby Dick.”
While the jail is not accepting visitors, Simpson has telephone privileges through which he consented to interviews.
“I’ve been allowed to have one visit in the past two years,” he said.
He sleeps in a dorm with several other men, who take turns pacing in the small space. It’s been months since he has eaten fresh fruit.
Simpson estimates that he’s spent about a year and a half to two years in solitary confinement, including six months in 2017. He calls it “the hole.” Fairbanks Correctional Center has two solitary confinement areas. One has windows that are painted. The other has windows that are sandblasted, allowing some natural light in, Simpson said.
“You basically just walk back and forth. You have good days, and you have bad days,” he said. “It’s a weird thing to explain. I am basically explaining nothing.”
Before going to jail, Simpson dreamed of traveling the world.
“I was going to be Huckleberry Finn,” he said.
Glacial proceedings
Five years is not an unprecedented amount of time to wait for a trial. A story published in the New York Times in 2017 profiled an Alabama man who had been waiting 10 years. Defendants are entitled to a speedy trial under the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution but there’s no clear definition of speedy.
Jonathan Turley is a constitutional law expert and the J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University Law School. He was provided a timeline of Simpson’s case.
“That is a breathtaking delay for a trial,” Turley wrote in an email. “It would be unconstitutional except for the waiver filed by the defense. Since these are defense motions, it is considered a consensual delay. However, the court should have intervened a long time ago in pushing this case to trial. Since there are motions concerning delays in discovery, the court should have been enlisted to compel prompt disclosures. The Constitution protects the right of a speedy trial absent a waiver. However, the speed of this trial is perfectly glacial.”
Very few felony cases, a little more than 2%, normally go to trial, according to Candice Duncan, area court administrator.
The Rabinowitz Courthouse has hosted 14 felony trials since January 2020, shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, according to numbers provided by Duncan. For the two years prior, the courthouse had hosted more than twice that many felony trials.
The area court administrator wrote in an email that defendants have a right to file a motion for an immediate jury trial, and that right has been in place continuously since March 21, 2021. She wrote that the presiding judge has granted all jury trial requests forwarded to him.
Daniel Winfree, chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court, signed an order on Dec. 2, 2021, stating that as of Jan. 10 of this year, “there will be no further suspensions of criminal jury trials absent extraordinary circumstances.”
Trials will proceed “unless a trial court is unable to socially distance all participants, enforce masking or provide a sufficient number of jurors because of local Covid-19 outbreaks reflected by school closures, hospital alerts, stay-at-home ordinances, or travel restrictions,” the order reads.
Duncan said trials at the Rabinowitz Courthouse will be scheduled “within the limitations presented by social distancing in courthouse spaces.”