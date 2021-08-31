The Alaska Federation of Natives has selected Dec. 13-15 for its annual convention.
The AFN Board postponed its Convention last week citing concerns about the resurgence in Covid-19 cases. For now, AFN plans to have an in-person event with an option to participate virtually, but the final decision will be made mid-October based on the course of the pandemic.
“Because our top priority remains the health and safety of our delegates and other participants, the plan for an in-person convention is contingent on progress made in Anchorage and statewide on getting the Covid-19 pandemic back under control,” AFN President Julie Kitka said in a statement. “We join Gov. Dunleavy in calling on Alaskans to get vaccinated and recognizing the urgent situation our hospitals are facing with the recent spike in cases and hospitalizations.”
For those unable to attend in person at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage, the convention will be broadcast live via television, radio and Internet.