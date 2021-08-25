The Alaska Federation of Natives board of directors decided Tuesday to postpone the 2021 convention to mid-December due to Covid-19 as cases and hospitalizations are rising statewide and putting pressure on Alaska’s health care system.
“The high-risk factors of holding a 5,000-person indoor meeting, with delegates coming in from across Alaska, make an in-person October gathering out of the question,” AFN President Julie Kitka said.
AFN hopes to offer the public an option to attend the winter conference both virtually and in person at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage, but the final decision on the in-person aspect will be made by the board of directors in mid-October. The convention is normally held in the middle of October in either Anchorage or Fairbanks.
“Gathering in the same place and sharing with each other is a very important part of our convention, so we are really hoping Anchorage and Alaska can turn the corner on this pandemic by December,” Ana Hoffman, president and CEO of Bethel Native Corporation and AFN co-chair, said.
Kitka added that it is important to consider the economic impacts of holding the event in person, especially at the time when the effects of Covid-19 pandemic damaged so many industries.
“When large events like the AFN Convention go virtual, the economic fallout is felt by everyone, especially in the host city,” Kitka said, “We are working to avoid that if we can, though our top priority remains the health and safety of our delegates and other participants.”
Whether AFN will be able to hold the event in person largely depends on the state of the pandemic in the upcoming months — and the mitigation actions Alaskans take, said Sheri Buretta, chairman of Chugach Alaska Corporation and AFN Convention committee chair.
“We want our convention plans for December to be an encouragement to Alaskans to double our efforts, get vaccinated and mask up,” Buretta said. “We can get through this pandemic together.”
Exact dates, times and an agenda for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.