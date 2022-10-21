The Alaska Federation of Natives opened its first in-person conference in two years Thursday at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage, with theme of “Celebrating Our Unity.”

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola served as the keynote speaker, representing the first Alaska Native and woman to serve the state in the House of Representatives.

