The Alaska Federation of Natives opened its first in-person conference in two years Thursday at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage, with theme of “Celebrating Our Unity.”
U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola served as the keynote speaker, representing the first Alaska Native and woman to serve the state in the House of Representatives.
Peltola received a standing ovation when hitting the stage, reflecting on the conference’s theme of unity.
“This is what democracy is built on,” she said. “Unity, coming together, compromising, building coalitions, working together.”
Peltola paid homage to her predecessor, the late Rep. Don Young, by inviting his family to the stage, where she received Young’s signature Alaska bolo tie from the congressman’s daughter Joni Young.
Joni Young called it the passing of a mantle and “the symbol for being the congresswoman for all Alaska.”
Gov. Mike Dunleavy spoke on the merits of the past two years and recounted lessons learned while living in rural Alaska, serving as superintendent of the Northwest Arctic Borough School District.
“In rural Alaska, you live off the land and make the most of what you have,” Dunleavy said. “We rely on each other, take care of each other and look out for each other.”
Dunleavy noted the resilience shown in rural Alaska and among Alaskan Native communities, both during the recent storm that hit Western Alaska and during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The theme here is unity and that’s what got us through,” Dunleavy said.
The other top awards, the Citizen of the Year and Denali Award for both living and posthumously were presented. Citizen of the Year was provided for John F.C. Johnson from Prince William Sound and posthumously to Kodiak’s Dr. Gordan L. Pullar.
The Denali Award was awarded to Kodiak’s Roberta Townsend-Vennel and posthumously to Don Young, who died in March from natural causes.
Thursday’s topics touched on updates from AFN’s leadership and from Native Corporations. Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, provided updates on Covid-19.
The conference continues through today and Saturday, including updates from U.S. senators. Sen. Dan Sullivan is slated to give a speech at 9:35 this morning and Sen. Lisa Murkowski at 2:05.
Other programs focus on education and updates on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People’s work.
Saturday morning at 9:45 a.m. the AFN will host candidate forums for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House and gubernatorial races.
