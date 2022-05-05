An aerial search is underway for the season’s first registered Denali climber, a professional mountain guide attempting a solo, alpine-style climb of the mountain.
Denali National Park and Preserve rangers initiated a search on Wednesday for 35 year-old Matthias Rimml of Tirol, Austria, the park announced Thursday.
Rimmel — who had been in regular contact with a friend — has not been heard from in several days and searches have so far revealed no indication of the climber. As the season’s first registered climber and a soloist, he was alone on the mountain.
Rimml began climbing on April 27 from the Kahiltna Basecamp, which is located at 7,200 feet. An experienced climber, Rimml was attempting an alpine-style climb, which is characterized by traveling fast and light. His goal was to complete the climb in five days using the West Buttress route, according to the Park Service.
“Rimml is not considered overdue relative to his planned return date and food and fuel supply,” the statement reads. However, his point of contact had been receiving regular communication from Rimml and “grew concerned after days of silence.” Rimml was carrying enough food for 10 days.
Rimml’s last known contact was on the afternoon of April 30. On that day, he was just below Denali Pass, which is at 18,200 feet. According to the Park Service statement, Rimml told a friend that he was tired but not distressed. It is unknown if he elected to continue climbing or to return to his tent.
Concerned after not hearing from Rimml for several days, his friend contacted rangers on Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday, a helicopter shuttling gear flew the route and searchers located Rimml’s campsite at 14,000 feet. However, they did not see signs of recent activity or other indications of Rimml himself. Cloud cover prevented a thorough search, and wind and deteriorating weather kept the helicopter from landing near the tent.
The search continued Thursday. This time, the helicopter was able to land at Rimml’s camp, which allowed rangers to confirm that he had not returned to his tent. Clouds prevented the helicopter from flying above 17,200 feet.
Aerial searches covering the upper mountain will continue if weather conditions allow.
Temperatures on Denali have been cold with daytime highs between 25 below and 30 below zero, which is not unusual for the early season. Winds at lower elevations on the mountain have ranged from mild to moderate.