The Alaska Energy Authority will receive $22.1 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants program, the state agency announced Wednesday.
The funding, when leveraged with a state match of $3.6 million, will be used to assist with “electric infrastructure projects that seek to improve electric grid reliability and resilience against disruptive events.”
“This is a long time in waiting,” said AEA Executive Director Eric Thayer on Friday.
Thayer said the funding will be used to improve transmission projects, rather than distribution or production centers.
AEA will distribute the funds in similar fashion to its longstanding Renewable Energy Fund grants. The agency will establish an application process later this year. Applications will be reviewed and scored based on economic and technical merits and recommended for which programs are moved forward. Like the Renewable Energy Fund grant, nominated projects must be approved by the Alaska Legislature.
“It’s for high voltage,” Thayer said. “What I see for this funding is that it would be more for the urban areas, whether it’s Juneau, Ketchikan, Fairbanks, Homer or Anchorage.”
AEA’s grant was among the latest awarded by the DOE since the application deadline ended May 31. DOE has been making announcements on a rolling basis for funs that were appropriated in Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023.
Thayer said the state will receive a consolidated amount, based on the two-year period. He added AEA stated the grant application period last year, but delays and step-backs slowed the process.
AEA resubmitted its grant in April, about a month before the May 31 deadline, without changing its contents.
Thayer called it a partial allotment and expects AEA to receive an additional $38 million, which require a $5.4 million state match, to be used in the urban area.
Thayer stressed the funding remains a drop in the bucket compared to Alaska’s need to replace or update its aging transmission lines.
“We have a very antiquated system and have no redundancy on that system, no second line,” Thayer said. “If the one transmission line we have between Anchorage and Fairbanks goes down, Fairbanks loses a large percentage of its power source.”
The AEA-owned Alaska Intertie provides Golden Valley Electric Association with a large amount of its purchased power. Just under 17% of GVEA’s power generation comes from Bradley Lake Hydroelectric Project alone.
“The Alaska Intertie saves the Fairbanks community $40 million a year in energy costs because it allows GVEA to purchase cheaper power and ship it across the Intertie,” Thayer said.
Upgrading or rebuilding the existing power lines alone to modern standards could cost $1 billion.
“We don’t even have that second line, so we are constrained with the problem that if an earthquake or other disaster happens, we don’t have secondary way to bring power to Fairbanks or from Fairbanks,” Thayer said. He said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requires most Lower 48 states or utilities to have a secondary transmission line in cast of emergencies. FERC’s rules for bulk power systems doesn’t apply for Alaska since the state isn’t interconnected with interstate or national power grids.
“We need a redundancy system, and while this funding might be a drop in the bucket, it’s a step in the right direction,” Thayer said.
Alaska tribes receive grants
Thayer said the DOE grid resilience splits funding into two pots. One goes to state agencies such as AEA, while the others are awarded to rural and Indigenous tribes, groups and Alaska Native corporations.
Since July 1, four Alaska Native communities and one Alaska Native corporation have been awarded smaller grants.
The DOE awarded the Village of Dot Lake $149,000, $150,000 for the Native Village of Eagle, and $113,000 for the Metlakaatla Indian Community, Alaska’s sole Indian reservation. Alaska Native Corporation Cook Inlet Region, Inc was awarded $500,000.
According to the DOE announcement, Eagle will used its grant to look at asset management, preventative maintenance and improve operational capacity to reduce of risks.
“The tribe plans to develop projects and approaches to implement backup power in case of outages for critical facilities,” the DOE stated.
Dot Lake’s grant, DOE said, “will reduce outage risks through asset management and preventative maintenance, as well as plan the development of battery storage for critical facilities.”