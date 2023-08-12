Widespread power loss

Golden Valley Electric Association

The Alaska Intertie, owned by Alaska Energy Authority.

 Golden Valley Electric Association

The Alaska Energy Authority will receive $22.1 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants program, the state agency announced Wednesday.

The funding, when leveraged with a state match of $3.6 million, will be used to assist with “electric infrastructure projects that seek to improve electric grid reliability and resilience against disruptive events.”

