The number of human trafficking cases reported across the state increased by more than 33% in 2020, the last year data was available, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
The reported statistics, however staggering, likely represent just a fraction of the real number of trafficking victims across the state, said Debbie Bourne, SAFE-T program case manager with the Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living.
Human trafficking refers to the use of fraud, force or coercion to obtain labor or commercial sex. Reliable statistics about the trade are hard to find, as many victims choose not to report the crime out of fear, shame or loyalty to their trafficker.
“It’s really tricky because it’s invisible in nature,” Bourne explained. “Sometimes people don't even realize that they've been trafficked.”
Safe house
Bourne and other advocates have worked diligently to raise awareness about local human trafficking, and ensure that victims have a safe place to call home when they escape.
Since last year, the Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living has operated a safe house for sex and labor trafficking victims in Fairbanks under the Survivors Assistance for Escaping Human Trafficking (SAFE-T) program.
The SAFE-T program provides support and up to two years of low cost, transitional housing for victims. The three-year program is federally funded and annually provides housing for more than 40 victims in Fairbanks and Wasilla.
“We're not here to force people to get out of it, but when they realize that there's an option and they can have a different life, a life of freedom, we want to be there for them,” said Bourne.
Awareness
In the coming months, Bourne plans to establish a community trafficking coalition, where a diverse group of volunteers would learn signs of human trafficking, gather resources to aid victims and create localized solutions.
“I would love to get a room full of people from different walks of life and ask, ‘How can we address this problem,’” she said. “We could really reach a lot of people and make a difference.”
Human trafficking can happen anywhere and it is critical for community members to recognize potential warning signs, Bourne said.
“It’s happening right in front of our face,” she added. “It just takes us to stop being so distracted and look around, pay attention.”
Potential warning signs of trafficking include: fear, signs of malnourishment, poor hygiene, signs of fear and submission, few personal possessions and signs of physical abuse.
For more information on SAFE-T program housing opportunities or the community coalition, call or text 907-799-4725. Online donations for the program can be made through the Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living.