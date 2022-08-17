The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will close the Nelchina caribou herd hunt RC561 by emergency order at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The harvest quota of 140 bulls has been met, so the hunt will remain closed for the rest of the hunting season, according to a Tuesday statement from ADF&G. The season opened on Aug. 10, so it took less than a week for hunters to meet the quota.

Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.

Tags