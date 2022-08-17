The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will close the Nelchina caribou herd hunt RC561 by emergency order at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The harvest quota of 140 bulls has been met, so the hunt will remain closed for the rest of the hunting season, according to a Tuesday statement from ADF&G. The season opened on Aug. 10, so it took less than a week for hunters to meet the quota.
In total, 2,449 permits were allotted for RC561.
While the closure is bad news for many hunters — particularly as Alaskans have grown accustomed to large quotas over the past few years — there are still opportunities to hunt the Nelchina herd.
The Nelchina caribou draw permit hunt, DC485, is slated to open Aug. 20 and go until Sept. 20. The Tier II hunt, RC562, will open on Sept. 1 and run through Sept. 20. Both hunts will be closed by emergency order once the quota has been met. The quota for DC485 is 70 bulls; for RC562, it is 140 bulls.
The Nelchina herd has been relatively large in recent years, allowing for ample hunting opportunities to reduce the herd to help meet population objectives. However, this past winter was tough on the animals, and the herd was estimated to be just 21,000 caribou. “Severe winter conditions and late spring thaw” led to higher than average levels of adult mortality and low calf survival, reads a statement from ADF&G. Both spring migration and calving were later than usual, and the department’s objective has now shifted to growing the herd, which is reflected in the fall quotas.
It is likely that there will be no winter hunt opportunities, according to ADF&G.
