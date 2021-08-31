The Alaska Department of Fish and Game closed the fall Nelchina caribou draw hunt DC485 by emergency order. Today is the last day for hunters, as the hunt closes at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. The harvest quota of 225 caribou has been met.
While the hunt is closed for DC485 permit holders, there are other opportunities for the Nelchina herd. The community subsistence harvest hunt remains open, as does another draw hunt, DC475. The quota for DC475 is 25 bulls. As of last Friday, five bulls have been taken.
The second tier hunt, RC562 is slated to open on Sept. 1. For this hunt, there are 4,181 permits available. The hunt will close on Sept. 20 or once the quota of 350 animals is met.
According to the ADF&G Nelchina caribou herd hotline, the animals are currently scattered across their range from Eureka to Butte Lake and east from the Maclaren River to Lake Louise and the Susitna Flats.
The Nelchina herd was roughly 38,400 caribou, according to the department’s summer 2021 estimate. To prevent overharvest and to keep the herd within population objectives, the harvest quota was set at 1,600 animals. This quota is smaller than recent years, because the Department is focused on maintaining herd size rather than reducing it. According to ADF&G, it is likely that there will not be a winter hunting season for the herd.
Draw permits provide hunters with an additional opportunity to receive a permit when there are not enough regular permits. Permit holders are selected randomly out of a pool of applicants.
For further hunt updates and additional information about the herd’s status, call the Nelchina hotline at 907-267-2304.