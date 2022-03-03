The Board of Game’s statewide meeting will begin this week in Fairbanks to discuss proposals regarding hunting, trapping and other wildlife-related issues in Alaska.
The board, part of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, will meet for nine days — from Friday through March 12 — at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge, 1850 Hoselton Road. Public input is encouraged, and there will be several opportunities for residents to voice their opinions about proposals.
The agenda for the meeting includes proposals spanning topics such as hunting methods, permits and the creation, reauthorization or discontinuation of hunts. Since this is a statewide meeting, the board will discuss proposals from across the state that came out of regional meetings.
One proposal that has generated a lot of attention — including hundreds of comments to be heard during public testimony — impacts trappers in the Matanuska-Susitna area. The proposal would require that trappers set traps no closer than 50 yards from trails.
Proposals impacting the Interior include one that would institute a targeted hunt for the Fortymile caribou herd. A targeted hunt would help to prevent overharvesting of animals, according to the proposal. Moreover, staggering the hunt would stop massive crowds of hunters from converging on the area along the Steese Highway at one time and provide hunters with more opportunities.
The board will also review wolf and bear management policies, which are slated to expire at the end of March. There are several proposals regarding bear baiting, a somewhat controversial form of hunting which is common in Interior Alaska. None of the proposals would prohibit bear baiting; instead, they impact the areas where the practice can be conducted. In terms of wolves, there is a proposal that seeks to end predator control of wolves by lethal methods, including aerial wolf hunting.
There are also a variety of miscellaneous proposals, including one that would change current regulations to recognize the dog breed Czechlovakian Vlcak — commonly known as a wolf hybrid — as a standard breed that can be owned without a permit. Another proposal that impacts hunting methods would allow the use of dogs to collect wounded fur-bearing animals, such as lynx, coyote and fox.
The seven-member Board of Game is tasked with passing regulations to “conserve and develop Alaska’s wildlife resources,” according to the Department of Fish and Game. Those interested in attending the meeting can register at bit.ly/3tqMppi.