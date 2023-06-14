Summers are for firing up the grill and making burgers. In my house, we have vegetarians and non-vegetarians, so we make two types. This recipe can be easily duplicated for both types.

Get ready for a healthy spin on a burger! Mushrooms add an element of juiciness to the burgers that makes it healthy and yummy. For vegetarians, I use grated zucchini and black beans instead of beef. You can also use ground turkey. This is a very flexible recipe. Serves four. Give it a try!

Follow Jo Heckman on https://jostablealaska.com and connect via email at jostablealaska@gmail.com.