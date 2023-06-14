Summers are for firing up the grill and making burgers. In my house, we have vegetarians and nonvegetarians, so we make two types. This recipe can be easily duplicated for both types.

Get ready for a healthy spin on a burger. Mushrooms add an element of juiciness to the burgers that makes it healthy and yummy. For vegetarians, I use grated zucchini and black beans instead of beef. You can also use ground turkey. This is a very flexible recipe. Serves four. Give it a try!

Follow Jo Heckman on jostablealaska.com and connect via email at jostablealaska@gmail.com.