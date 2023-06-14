Summers are for firing up the grill and making burgers. In my house, we have vegetarians and nonvegetarians, so we make two types. This recipe can be easily duplicated for both types.
Get ready for a healthy spin on a burger. Mushrooms add an element of juiciness to the burgers that makes it healthy and yummy. For vegetarians, I use grated zucchini and black beans instead of beef. You can also use ground turkey. This is a very flexible recipe. Serves four. Give it a try!
1½ pounds ground beef (80/20)*
1 pound cremini mushrooms, pulsed until finely chopped in a food processor**
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 red bell pepper, sliced
1 yellow bell pepper, sliced
4 slices pepperjack cheese or cheddar cheese
Place the ground beef and chopped mushroom in a large bowl. Add in the garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, cumin powder, paprika, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper. Mix with hands gently, don’t overwork the mixture. Form the mixture into four patties.
Grill burgers over medium heat for about four to five minutes per side. Add sliced cheese for the last minute to melt.
In a skillet, cook the peppers and onion slices until soft.
Serve each patty on a toasted bun topped with sauteed veggies and lettuce. I serve this with a green salad or smashed cucumber salad. See recipe below. Enjoy!
*Use 80/20 beef as a little fat content is necessary for good flavor. 90/10 beef makes the burgers rather dry. You an use ground turkey instead of beef. I use one medium shredded zucchini squeezed dry and two cup of low sodium drained black beans smashed instead of beef or turkey for a vegetarian option. With zucchini it’s important to not have moisture as it prevents the burgers from holding shape.
**When chopping mushrooms, you can just use a knife or if using a processor, please do not grind it to a paste. You want chunks to add texture to the burgers.
I first made this dish for Chinese New Year gathering. You can serve this refreshing salad anytime! This is a great side dish to accompany a host of main dishes, barbecue, Asian, Mediterranean, or just with a sandwich. Easy to make and assemble. Give it a try!
2 medium English cucumbers
1 tablespoon red onion, minced
1 teaspoon honey (I use hot honey)
1 teaspoon lite soy sauce
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
Red pepper flakes (optional)
Using a meat mallet or rolling pin, gently smash the cucumbers (do not pound it to a mush). Slice into bite-size pieces and transfer to a large bowl.
Add the red onion, salt and honey, and toss to combine.
In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil and tabasco.
Drizzle the dressing over the cucumbers, then toss to coat. Let it sit in fridge for 20 minutes.
Garnish with toasted sesame seeds and red pepper flakes. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve.