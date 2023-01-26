Danielle Cevasco recalled the temperature in Fairbanks was 20 below zero when she hit bottom due to drug addiction. That was the night her mother, Natalie Cevasco, threw her out of the house.
“I had nowhere to go,” Danielle said. Her grandparents and other relatives also refused any longer to open their doors as they had done many times too many in the past. Subsequently, Danielle lived on the street, in her car and with friends. “I was crushed,” Danielle recalled as she talked about her banishment in a phone call Wednesday.
The road to addiction for Danielle “started with a doctor who prescribed pain meds.” Her problems escalated when she took pills to battle anxiety. “I had to overcome narcotics,” she recalled. She was using heroin and whatever prescription and synthetic opioids dealers offered to give her.
Danielle said moving to another state slowed her drug use, but only temporarily.
“Buying pills off the street in Austin was far harder than buying pills in Fairbanks,” she said.
Now 32 years old, Danielle is pregnant and about to give birth to a baby. “Come April, I’ll be clean and sober three years,” she said.
A mother’s battle, a nation’s shame
Activist Natalie Cevasco helped save her daughter’s life. Now she fights to save others. And her employer, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, supports her fight against drug deaths while Natalie works as a longtime school records clerk.
Make no mistake, the problem with opioids that a decade ago was a red light on a dashboard has morphed since 2019 into a full-blown epidemic in the U.S.
Government agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now say they track about 200 deaths each day from overdoses of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. An estimated three quarters of all opioid deaths involve fentanyl, and the deadly stuff coats counterfeit drugs purporting to be Percocet or Xanax. Primary and secondary schools are hotbeds nationally for the deaths of children and teens. Many schools report multiple deaths from overdoses. Deaths and near-fatal overdoses by the thousands routinely occur in schools across America. “I recently got a call from a school in Bethel that had an overdose,” Natalie said.
When an overdose occurs, school staff typically finds stricken students in school bathrooms curled into fetal positions. The pupils of these students’ eyes shrink to tiny dots. They snore a bit and then cease to breathe. As the victims clearly race toward death, their skin turns the color of burnt ashes and their fingernails darken.
They still can be saved if a school staffer, a principal, a school nurse — anyone — recognizes the signs of overdose and acts swiftly and with resolve to administer Naloxone, a life-saving medication that halts and reverses destruction by opioids.
Naloxone is distributed widely nationwide in red boxes that hang easily on walls and are called overdose emergency kits. They contain naloxone — brand name Narcan® — that works in about 30 seconds to block (or even reverse) the deadly dose and helps the victim breathe again while emergency medical technicians race to the rescue. Narcan’s use has been given the seal of approval by international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO).
One wide distributor of the life-giving boxes is Project HOPE (Harm reduction, Overdose, Prevention, and Education). Here in Fairbanks, you’ll find these Project HOPE kits — stuffed with Narcan, protective gear for rescuers, and instructions — on the walls and in the nurses’ offices of Fairbanks secondary schools. And the city’s unheralded crusader and Project HOPE partner to get these life-saving kits into academic institutions is that onetime distraught mother Natalie Cevasco, according to Joshua DuVall, director of communications at Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
“All of our secondary schools have ‘emergency overdose kits’ that include two Narcan nasal spray medications,” said DuVall. “We are in the process of acquiring more kits to equip all of our schools by end of school year.” Cevasco won’t rest until all the city’s primary schools have Project HOPE red boxes in place.
Natalie’s own heartbreaking experience believing her daughter was lost and doomed spurred Natalie for a time to start a now inactive support group in Fairbanks. “Addiction tears families apart,” she said in an interview conducted in the FDNM. One of the hardest parts working with families who kept taking back their children after relapses was that they endangered their offspring, not protected them. “You’re enabling them to kill themselves,” she scolded. “They are going to die if this continues.”
Some families cascade into denial, Natalie said, wanting to believe their children taking potent drugs was merely a phase. Others recognized the hopelessness of their children’s situation but avoided taking them to mental health and recovery centers. “The families are afraid of the stigma,” she said, noting that treatment for alcoholism is somehow more socially acceptable for some people than seeking help for drug addiction.
Her addiction now a bad memory, Danielle said confrontation by loved ones is one of the few ways an addict will change. She offers advice to caregivers.
“Say ‘I love you, but I can’t love you while you’re using,’” Danielle said.
Moreover, Danielle has distributed the Project HOPE lifesaving kits to homeless persons in an attempt to pay forward the help she once received.
Recent deaths in schools from opioids have hit states like Colorado, Texas and New York hard.
“Our district has not had a death from opioids to my knowledge,” DuVall said.
In the meantime, Natalie preaches and distributes Project HOPE boxes.
“Opioids trick your brain when you are not using them,” she said, promising to bring a box to the newspaper’s front office just in case. “When you’re not using a terrible tapping happens in your head. ‘I need a fix, I need a fix,’ you think. Thus, you can’t get out of the cycle. Unless you get help, you’ll cave and continue to use opioids until you die.”