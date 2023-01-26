Danielle Cevasco recalled the temperature in Fairbanks was 20 below zero when she hit bottom due to drug addiction. That was the night her mother, Natalie Cevasco, threw her out of the house.

“I had nowhere to go,” Danielle said. Her grandparents and other relatives also refused any longer to open their doors as they had done many times too many in the past. Subsequently, Danielle lived on the street, in her car and with friends. “I was crushed,” Danielle recalled as she talked about her banishment in a phone call Wednesday.