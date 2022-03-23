The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska announced Tuesday that it has settled a years-long lawsuit against the city of Nome on behalf of Clarice “Bun” Hardy. Per the settlement agreement, the city paid $750,000 and issued an apology to Hardy.
Hardy’s case sparked an investigation into the way sexual assaults, particularly those involving Alaska Native women, are handled by the Nome Police Department.
Hardy filed the lawsuit about two years ago, in February 2020, but her case has been going on for about five years, after she was raped in March 2017. Hardy — at the time a dispatcher for NPD — reported the assault. Her report, however, went ignored. The lack of respect from people who she saw as her colleagues further traumatized her.
“I was hurt, I was shamed, I was traumatized,” Hardy recounted during a press conference on Tuesday.
Hardy quickly realized that she was not the only one to have a sexual assault report be ignored by Nome police. “We learned a lot of disturbing things,” ACLU of Alaska Legal Director Stephen Koteff said. Specifically, he explained, hundreds of sexual assault cold cases, nearly all of them filed by Alaska Native women, had “languished” at the hands of NPD.
Hardy’s lawsuit prompted an investigation into NPD and the way that sexual assault reports are handled. This, in turn, led to positive changes within the department. “Bun’s courage to speak up became a catalyst for change,” Koteff said. Hardy sees this progress as a success that has made coming forward with her struggle worthwhile. “I have been reliving my trauma for the last five years, but not for nothing,” Hardy said. “The only thing I wanted from them was change, and I see that happening,” she added.
In the apology, the city acknowledged that NPD “in 2017 and 2018 failed to adequately and properly investigate her complaint of sexual assault,” according to the statement. “The City is aware that NPD’s failure to respond, as it should have, caused Ms. Hardy to suffer unnecessarily, and we are deeply sorry. We hope that today’s settlement provides Ms. Hardy with some measure of comfort and resources to help her regain her strength.”
Koteff said he is “confident” that the size of the settlement — along the the apology — will be a deterrent for “future bad behavior.”