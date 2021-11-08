The man charged with murder following a fatal shooting at Safeway is former employee of the store.
Joshua Eric Butcher was arraigned Monday in Fairbanks Superior Court and has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting, which took place at the West Fairbanks Safeway, 3625 Airport Way.
Butcher was a former employee at West Fairbanks Safeway, according to his Facebook page and social media posts. A current employee who did not wish to be named confirmed that Butcher formerly worked at Safeway. Fairbanks police spokesperson Teal Soden could not confirm Butcher’s employment with the company.
The shooting happened about 6:42 p.m. Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene within minutes and located two men who had been shot and a 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the entryway of the store, according to charging documents.
Police rendered aid to a 41-year-old unresponsive man on the sidewalk of the south entrance who had been shot, according to charging documents. Surveillance footage reportedly showed Butcher shoot the man multiple times in the abdomen at close range before entering the store, charging documents said. The man was later pronounced dead at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Inside the store, officers located a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the foot and multiple gunshot defects “in the walls, checkout registers and banners throughout the store,” according to charging documents. The victim described the gunmen as “a heavy set white male wearing a plaid shirt.”
“Both victims were transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital (FMH). The 41-year-old victim was pronounced deceased and the second victim was treated for his injuries,” a city press release stated.
No other injuries were reported, according to police.
Chaos inside
When the gunfire started, customers were initially confused, said Harrison Riggs, a freshman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks who stopped at the store after work Sunday to pick up groceries.
“No one’s first initial thought is going to be someone shooting a gun,” he said. “A bunch of people started running out of the aisles and I was a little confused and I heard someone say ‘Those were gunshots’ and everyone around me started panicking and started running around.”
“I started running back towards the bakery section because I was thinking that there would be some sort of exit but before I even got there, there was an emergency exit on the side,” he said.
Riggs, who said he is still in shock from the traumatic event, escaped through the emergency exit alongside a father and daughter.
“I see this on the news in bigger cities like California or New York, but we’re a small town in Alaska, I never would have thought it would happen here,” he said.
Arrested
Approximately 11 minutes after the shooting occurred, Butcher reportedly called Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center (FECC) and stated that he was outside Fairbanks Police Department and “had been at Safeway” and “the officers could arrest him,” according to charging documents. Officers detained Butcher, who matched the description of the suspect and was in possession of an empty gun and magazine holster.
Investigators have not established a motive, but they believe Butcher was the only shooter. Butcher is currently being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center on a $10 million cash performance bond. He is expected to appear in court on Jan. 6, 2022, for a preliminary hearing.
“I don’t know that anybody ever anticipates it will happen in their town but now this has happened here in our city and frankly, when people engage in this type of act it’s really akin to an act of domestic terrorism,” Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire said. “An active shooter situation in a community frankly shocks the conscience of that community, and I’m sure many members of our community are still feeling the effects and will be feeling the effects, particularly [the victim’s families] for some time.”
“I anticipate at least another charge, if not other charges, to be forthcoming,” Dallaire added.
Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee thanked the public for their ongoing support.
“This is a really sad situation and I know that Fairbanks wants answers as soon as possible; our officers and detectives are working diligently to get those answers,” he said. “That said, we must be careful about what we release because we owe it to the victims and to the accused to ensure that the case is investigated properly in order to maintain its integrity. I really appreciate all of the agencies that responded and it’s heartwarming to see how the community rallies their support around everyone involved.”
University Police Department, Alaska State Troopers, North Pole Police Department, Airport Police Department, Fairbanks Fire Department, University Fire Department and Steese Fire Department responded to the scene, the release said.