A new bipartisan poll suggests voters in Alaska favor incumbents, Gov. Mike Dunleavy, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, but the Senate race is very close.

According to an AARP Alaska commissioned-poll, Murkowski is getting more support from Democrats than the actual Democrat in the U.S. Senate race, Pat Chesbro. The pollsters described Murkowski as a “functional” Democrat.

