A new bipartisan poll suggests voters in Alaska favor incumbents, Gov. Mike Dunleavy, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, but the Senate race is very close.
According to an AARP Alaska commissioned-poll, Murkowski is getting more support from Democrats than the actual Democrat in the U.S. Senate race, Pat Chesbro. The pollsters described Murkowski as a “functional” Democrat.
Fellow Republican and challenger Kelly Tshibaka is “dead even” with the 20-year incumbent if the election were held this week, according to pollsters Bob Ward and Matt Hogan.
The AARP commissioned the polling by Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research and shared the results on Thursday.
“Murkowski’s appeal to Democrats is the big story here,” said Hogan, who has polled for Democrats, including President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.
Tshibaka is more popular with the GOP, men, small communities on the road system and people without a four-year college degree, according to the AARP data. The pollsters said the Harvard graduate and lifelong public servant is “underwater” with name recognition among independent voters.
Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research interviewed 1,050 likely Alaska voters earlier this month via landline (30%), cellphone (35%) and text messages (35%) with margin of sampling error of up to ±4.4%.
Polling results in the governor’s race show Dunleavy winning by a wide margin in the second round of ranked choice voting after Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce’s second-choice votes are redistributed, with Dunleavy, a fellow Republican, taking a majority of those votes.
Pierce is polling way behind the other three candidates.
“The governor is in a pretty strong position based on these numbers,” pollster Bob Ward said.
The Democrat in the race is former state legislator Les Gara, who is polling ahead of former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent.
A summary of the polling results shows Dunleavy leading Gara among independent and non-partisan voters, which is Alaska’s largest voting block.
Walker is better known than Gara, according to the pollsters, but the former governor has the worst favorability rating with 50% unfavorable compared with 47% unfavorable for Dunleavy and 26% unfavorable for Gara, who the pollsters described as “not well defined” as a candidate.
Dunleavy is heavily favored by men and people without a four-year college degree. Gara is favored among voters with college degrees. Walker leads among rural voters who are off the road system.
In the U.S. House race, the pollsters hold that voters overall prefer a Republican, but 60% hold an unfavorable view of former Gov. Sarah Palin.
If the election were held this week, Democrat Peltola would win by six points, after multiple rounds of ranked choice voting, bolstered by independents, women and voters with college degrees, according to the poll. She also appears to be drawing strong support from voters older than 65 and urban voters.
Three-quarters of Republicans view Palin, a Republican, favorably, but she is unpopular with independents. That is giving Peltola, a Democrat, an edge, according to the pollsters.
“[Peltola] is not getting any votes from the Republicans. Three percent,” Ward said. “Independents are breaking to Peltola over Palin almost two-to-one.”
Palin’s strongest voting blocks included people in small communities along the road system and people without a four-year college degree.
Nick Begich III, a Republican, and Chris Bye, a Libertarian, are also running for U.S. House. Palin beat Begich in every category except the college educated. Bye’s highest rating in any category was 4%.
Voters in November have the potential to skew more conservative than people who voted in the August primary, the pollsters said.
The general election is on Nov. 8.