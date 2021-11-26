With help from his children and grandchildren, Joseph Sackinger had dished out 80 free Thanksgiving meals, complete with turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, dressing and vegetables, to customers at Gold Hill Express. There was cranberry sauce and biscuits, too.
And it was only 2 p.m., Thanksgiving Day, still an hour to go before Gold Hill Express closed for the day.
For the third year in a row, Sackinger invited customers to his drive-through restaurant, in a converted red train caboose, for free T-day meals. One family showed up and ordered eight meals. No one was turned away.
Free slices of pumpkin pie with ribbons of whipped cream were wedged into cardboard white coffee cups. There was free coffee, too.
Thanksgiving Day truly felt like Christmas to diners who braved sub-zero temperatures and pulled up to the drive-thru window at the Gold Hill Express, at 3040 Parks Highway.
The little red caboose is hard to miss, nestled next to a Tesco Gas Station and across the highway from One-Hit Wonder, a cannabis store that flashed an open sign on Thanksgiving.
Sackinger, 60, had help Thursday from his 21-year-old son, Connor Sackinger, as well as from his grandson, Austin Sackinger, 20, and granddaughter, Florence Snow, 22.
Everyone was all smiles. “This is just a like a family gathering for us,” the elder Sackinger explained, as family members looked on in the narrow kitchen. “We get a lot of fulfillment from doing this. It’s in our hearts.”
Sackinger said that “mostly locals” know about his tradition of giving away food on Thanksgiving and Christmas. While other businesses close, Sackinger hosts a complete Thanksgiving Day meal, and community members are his guests.
“It feels so awesome to give back to the community that has supported our business,” he said. “I’m not a very good capitalist, I guess. It’s not about the money. It’s about the people. That’s the magic of making a restaurant business work.”
Sackinger admitted he has one or two customers, including a diner named Wolfman, who keep a running tab with his business year around and pay as they are able to afford it. He knows them that well, he said, and they are good on their word.
The son of a University of Alaska professor, Sackinger said he moved to the area in 1969, when his father, William Mark Sackinger, accepted a post teaching electrical engineering at the Fairbanks university. “He wanted to get as far away as possible from his in-laws, who were in upstate New York,” Sackinger said laughing.
Sackinger has spent a career in the local restaurant industry, starting out at McDonald’s in 1976 when he was a teenager and working in the kitchens at Fairbanks’ better establishments, including the Westmark Hotel and the Chena Pump House. He also cooked at University of Alaska and Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Sackinger said his customers know him for running a professional restaurant business with a flair that is all his own. Gold Hill Express is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.
Sackinger has reduced his hours because of the shortage of workers, he said, rather than trying to hire people who would not fit in with his operation. He is owner of Upscale Foodworks, leasing the restaurant property known as Gold Hill Express.
“I’m not seeking to be master of the universe,” Sackinger said. “I just enjoy what I do.”