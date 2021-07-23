The weather in Fairbanks this month has been consistently warm and dry, conditions which are expected to continue. While warm temperatures have been great for those who like summer, they have also been conducive to wildfires. Fairbanks is positioned in between several wildfires, so both east and west winds push smoke into the city.
Fairbanks has seen 11 days of 80 degrees or higher so far in July. Only six Julys on record have more days over 80 degrees, said climatologist Rick Thoman. Although this is not unheard of (the most days over 80 degrees in July was 16 in 1993), “it is definitely edging up to unusual.”
According to Thoman, Fairbanks has not had any record or extreme high temperatures so far — there has just been a prolonged period of hot and dry weather. He explained this is because central and eastern Alaska are on the dry side of a low pressure system in the Bering Sea. As a result, western Alaska has had a cool and rainy summer, while the eastern side of the state has experienced the opposite.
“We’ve just been in the right place at the right time or the wrong place, depending on your perspective,” Thoman said. There is no strong indication that the weather will change, he added.
A portion of central and eastern Interior, including the entire Fairbanks North Star Borough, is now in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Due to the dry warm weather, a burn suspension is in effect for the Fairbanks, Delta Junction and Tok areas.
The weather has kept wildfires in the area active. None are out of control, but they “keep chugging along,” Thoman explained.
Smoke from the several large fires burning in the area, including Munson Creek, Cultas Creek and Dry Creek near Manley, enshrouded the Interior throughout the week and will likely stay for a few more days. The smoke has degraded air quality, with levels approaching unhealthy at times.
Thoman explained that Fairbanks “is right in the middle,” of major fires burning to the east and west. As a result, both easterly and westerly winds push smoke into Fairbanks. Changes in wind direction “make or break” smoke conditions, Thoman said. For example, an east wind brought smoke from the Munson Creek and Cultas Creek Fires into town Thursday morning, but the smoke cleared by the afternoon.
“The threat of smoke will continue until there is a good, soaking rain,” Thoman said.
The Munson Creek Fire near Chena Hot Springs continues to grow, particularly on its southern end. The fire is now estimated at more than 47,000 acres, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry. Additionally, a new fire was reported only 15 miles away from the Munson Creek blaze on Tuesday.
The Olympia Creek Fire is burning in a limited management protection zone about 40 miles northeast of Fairbanks. It is roughly nine miles south of the Steese Highway at Mile Post 69 and 13 miles from the road at Mile 54. The fire is being monitored but will be allowed to burn for ecological purposes, according to a Division of Forestry statement.
The hot and dry conditions are predicted to let up a bit as rain showers are in the Fairbanks forecast for Friday and Saturday. Thoman noted that “having scattered showers is better than not having them, but scattered showers won’t put out fires.”
What the Interior needs to put a damper on the blazes, he said, is a “deep west wind” from the Bering Sea, which will bring cool temperatures and rain. However, this is not expected to happen anytime soon, Thoman said.
