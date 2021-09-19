An epidemic is creeping into Interior Alaska, but it is not attacking people. It is killing forests filled with mature white spruce trees.
The culprit is a tiny bug native to Alaska called the spruce bark beetle. The beetles have already devastated swaths of spruce forest south of the Alaska Range, including Cantwell. Landowners north of Cantwell are seeing signs of infestation now as well. The epidemic has not hit Fairbanks yet, and foresters don’t know if it will.
Normally, the beetles are kept in check by cold, winter weather. Warmer winters changed that.
“We’re generally cold enough still that it kills off a lot of those beetles,” Fairbanks-area forester Matt Stevens said.
The winters of 2014, 2015 and 2016 were generally warmer than normal with no prolonged deep freezes. That’s when spruce bark beetles took hold, Stevens said.
1.2 million acres of forest in Alaska has been damaged by spruce bark beetles, according to Sydney Brannoch, an entomologist for Interior Alaska with the U.S Forest Service.
Serious outbreaks in the Copper River Valley and Kenai occurred in the 1990s. Now the beetles are moving north.
The beetles, two different types of the same species, have life cycles of one or two years.
“It’s warmer outside now,” Brannoch said during a summer meeting with residents of the McKinley Village area. “It’s the perfect condition for an outbreak.”
Warmer and wetter weather
Interior Alaska is getting warmer and wetter.
“Wetter means more snow, more insulation for beetles,” said Garrett Dubois, a biological technician who also met with McKinley Village community members. “It’s a double whammy.”
Normally temperatures of 40 below zero kill the insects, which over-winter as adults and as larvae, under the bark, below the snowpack. Bitterly cold temperatures can keep the population in check, but recent warm winters allowed the beetles to expand their range.
“The population in Cantwell was enough to overcome that winter kill,” Stevens said.
Mary Bee Kaufman lives near Mile 214 Parks Highway in the Broad Pass area south of Cantwell. She and her husband Steve cut down more than 80 spruce trees on their property the past two summers. They live in the middle of a once-thriving mature spruce forest.
“We’re just taking them down as a precaution against fire,” she said.
It seemed to happen overnight but the spruce bark beetle infestation took about two years to kill trees, she noted. The first clue was a surge in the woodpecker population.
“We had a flood of woodpeckers,” she said. “Downy, Hairy, 3-Toed, Black Cap, they were all here.”
“It’s a weird feeling every time you go hiking to look back and the whole valley in front of you is filled with a lot of dead trees,” she said. Her view from home now? “Literally, the older trees are all dead, then it levels out about halfway up and younger trees are still green, so that’s the good news.”
Beetles primarily target older, mature trees. Many younger trees appear to survive the onslaught. A healthy tree can sometimes reject the insects with globules of pitch at the insect’s entrance hole.
Views from Kaufman’s house are now unimpeded, she said, except for a couple trees that, ironically, are right in front of the house’s main large window.
Becky Irish lives in the McKinley Village area, seven miles south of the entrance to Denali National Park, and had about a dozen trees removed this weekend. She is concerned about fire hazards from dead trees or future damage they could cause by falling on structures.
The trees she had removed were all “kind of boxed in by outbuildings and power lines.”
It’s not always easy to tell when a tree is infected. When an expert inspected her property and pointed out infected trees, her delusion of being protected by cold weather shattered.
“Things are changing. They are here,” she said. “I cried a little. It really, really hit me. This is real now. It’s something we’ve talked about for at least 20 years. We thought we were protected. We aren’t anymore.”
A changing landscape
Beetles will undoubtedly change the current landscape. Residents can expect more deciduous trees, willow and alders to move in as spruce trees die out.
“It will be a different forest,” Dubois said.
Vernon Carlson of Cantwell puts a positive spin on the changing landscape.
“It’s enhancement of northern lights viewing,” he said. “It will be really easy to look at the northern lights this winter.”
“Trees that are 12- to 16-feet-tall are all vibrantly green,” he said. “They’re less than 20 years old.”
The beetles primarily attack trees that are 50, 60, 70 years old, he said, adding, “It’s a little sad, but that’s the way it is.”
He started cutting down trees on his property about three years ago when he noticed a beetle infestation. Then last fall and this spring, it exploded, he said. He has removed about a dozen trees and has 30 more to go.
Foresters monitor the beetle kill with aerial surveys every year.
“We flew the northern edge of the outbreak,” said Jason Moan, a forest health program manager with the Alaska Division of Forestry. “At this point, we didn’t see any large scale activity around McKinley Village but not far south of there is some scattered activity. It’s hard to predict where the outbreak will go next.”
The infestation has not reached Fairbanks and foresters don’t know if it will, although they point out that spruce bark beetles are native to that area as well.
“Typically, we don’t see major outbreaks there, but they can happen,” Moan said.
There are steps residents can take to limit the beetles’ momentum.
“We generally try to discourage the public from moving firewood around, from an infested area to an uninfected area,” Stevens said.
If an infested tree is cut down in Cantwell and that firewood is moved to Fairbanks, it could speed up infestation in a new area.
Meanwhile, Denali area residents are appreciating the spruce forest that is still here.
“Now, every time I go out, I really admire the trees,” Irish said. “Just soak in the view right now because it’s going to change pretty quickly over the next few years.”
What can landowners do?
“I wouldn’t cut anything till you are sure they are infested” said Dubois.“Or you could cut them now and replant now with saplings. Or wait and see how it all plays out.”
For more information, see www.alaskasprucebeetle.org.