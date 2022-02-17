More snow is in Fairbanks’ forecast, with the National Weather Service calling for 5 to 7 inches of snow from Thursday evening to Friday night. This month is already on track to eclipse the average amount of snowfall for February.
NWS Meteorologist Luke Culver predicted that snow would begin Thursday evening and continue throughout the night. Snow is expected to be heaviest on Friday morning, which Culver warned could make the morning commute to work difficult.
“Expect conditions to be pretty bad,” he said of Friday morning. The snow is expected to continue all day Friday before tapering off Friday evening.
Fairbanks is expected to receive the highest amount of snow, but much of the Interior will also see anywhere from 3 to 6 inches.
Culver explained that the storm is the result of a “track of systems” coming from the Pacific Ocean. The first two systems narrowly missed Fairbanks but the latest–which Culver described as the largest and the strongest–is expected to hit town.
According to Culver, the weather pattern is expected to remain active, so there is the potential for more snow this weekend and again early next week.
As most Fairbanksans are likely all too aware, this winter has been snowier than usual. At this point in the season, the average amount of snowfall is 50 inches. Fairbanks has currently received 79 inches, so nearly 30 inches above average.
This month will also “certainly” be above average; Fairbanks typically receives 10 inches in February, and has already received 9.5 inches thus far.
Culver attributed the high levels of snow to the fact that there has been more “active” weather across the Interior, resulting in warmer and snowier weather.