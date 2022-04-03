Someone Zoombombed the Alaska Redistricting Board on Saturday, disrupting the meeting with a few seconds of video of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talking about smoking meat.
Peter Torkelson, redistricting board executive director, quickly moved to kick the unknown hacker out of the meeting but it took a few more minutes to re-synchronize different meeting platforms, he said.
Torkelson was contacted later and said he regretted the incident.
Once the meeting resumed, the board took testimony about a new Alaska Supreme Court decision calling for changes to one Senate district and one House district in the state’s new political boundary maps. They also heard a briefing from the board’s lawyer. No action was taken.
Torkelson said online redistricting board meetings have been disrupted multiple times, adding “being open is the cost of transparency and that means that sometimes you suffer for that.”
The board’s Zoom links are published to allow Alaska residents to participate.
“Sharing the Zoom links makes it available to anyone in the world,” Torkelson said. “I know how to prevent (disruptions), but I had to allow video to try and let testifiers be seen.”
Going forward, “I am definitely going to be more vigilant,” the executive director said.
New proposed political boundary maps will be introduced at upcoming meetings this week with more opportunity for public testimony. The board is meeting on Monday at 8 a.m. and on Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Redistricting is a constitutional process every 10 years after the U.S. Census and sets the stage for who will serve in the Alaska Legislature. Final political boundaries are typically adopted after challenges in state court.
In a recent decision, the Alaska Supreme Court accused the Republican-leaning board of an “unconstitutional political gerrymander” with a Senate district in Anchorage, and some of Saturday’s testimony was finger-wagging from from Democrats.
Luke Hopkins, who served as Fairbanks North Star Borough mayor, and his wife, Elyse Guttenberg, testified. They complained about a portion of the Goldstream Valley, currently represented by their son, Grier Hopkins, being added to a large rural district.
One of the changes called for by the Supreme Court was removing Cantwell from House District 36, which covers a large portion of rural Interior Alaska, and putting it in House District 30 with the rest of the Denali Borough.
Hopkins and Guttenberg said the same should happen with the Goldstream Valley, which is more integrated with the Fairbanks North Star Borough than with rural Alaska.
Matthew Singer is the redistricting board’s attorney. He said the board’s job now is to make corrections based on the Supreme Court decision. Changing the maps will have ripple effects, he added.