As part of the Department’s Investing in America tour, Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau announced Friday that the Department will invest more than $16 million over the next four years from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to enhance the resilience of ecosystems and salmon in Alaska’s Yukon, Kuskokwim and Norton Sound region through co-stewardship with Alaska Native Tribes. These initial investments serve as a catalyst for additional public and private sector investments in the region and in the foundational planning, science, and restoration projects needed to respond to the salmon crisis and to heal the broader ecosystem through co-stewardship.

The funding advances the Department’s new Gravel to Gravel initiative, a mountains to the sea restoration approach, unveiled as part of a restoration and resilience framework last month that will guide $2 billion in investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act to restore lands and waters and advance climate resilience.