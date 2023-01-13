John Boyle

Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources John Boyle.

News-Miner screenshot

Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants the state to cash in on carbon offsets and thinks Alaska is uniquely poised to become a world leader in the growing industry.

Carbon offsets are purchased by companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint and go green without reducing emissions.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.