Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants the state to cash in on carbon offsets and thinks Alaska is uniquely poised to become a world leader in the growing industry.
Carbon offsets are purchased by companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint and go green without reducing emissions.
They pay other companies to offset the carbon released by planting trees, which draw carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, or pay to prevent deforestation for a period of time, such as 100 years. Carbon can also reportedly be captured by injecting it underground or by farming seaweed.
The capacity exists in Alaska to offset all of the carbon produced by the country of Japan and then some, Dunleavy said. The industry is growing by about $10 billion annually, according to a consultant hired by the state.
“Alaska’s entry into the carbon markets is going to be a game changer,” Dunleavy said at a news conference on Thursday in Anchorage.
The state is working with a consultant, GeffneyCline, and is developing a regulatory framework for leasing state lands for carbon offsets.
State leaders will meet with “private concerns” in Juneau next week, Dunleavy said, when the Legislature convenes for the 2023 session.
Officials with the Alaska Department of Natural Resources will be asking state legislators for “authority and flexibility to manage this emerging market for the benefit of all Alaskans,” Commissioner John Boyle told reporters.
State officials want wide latitude to develop and marker carbon offsets. They anticipate no significant up-front costs. The new legislation will be published next week, according to the governor’s press office.
State officials want to pursue geologic carbon sequestration, which is when it is concentrated, compressed, injected and stored in deep underground geologic formations.
They are also looking at biologic sequestration, described in a news release as “the accumulation of carbon in trees, soils, kelps, or other natural processes ... [t]hese projects could occur both on state lands and potentially in state waters off of our coasts.”
Alaska’s vast lands and coastline present a unique opportunity for carbon capture, Dunleavy said. The new industry will operate side-by-side with the resource extraction industry, he said.
“We believe Alaska will be, for lack of a better term, the big dog in the market,” the governor said. “Because of our scale and our size, we will be a huge, huge player.”
Seaalaska has a multi-million deal out of California whereby the corporation has agreed to set aside a portion of its forested lands from logging as a carbon offset.
Nick Fulford, the state’s consultant, is a senior director for carbon management at GaffneyCline and said he is excited for the opportunity for carbon offsets in Alaska.
He spoke at the news conference, which Dunleavy hosted in part to get a conversation going about the carbon capture industry.
Fulford said about a quarter of carbon dioxide emissions around the globe are regulated under a carbon tax or carbon trading scheme.
“There is a price of give or take $100 a ton being placed on the value of carbon in the energy value chain. So what does that mean?
“That means that the traditional energy customers for Alaska are now looking to have to manage their carbon emissions very carefully. And at a rate of $100 per ton, this starts to materially affect the energy value chain.
“So for a state like Alaska, which has such a strong tradition of oil and gas, being able to offer a decarbonized energy product immediately puts Alaska in a much more competitive framework globally.”
Both “regulated” and “compliance” carbon offset markets are found in jurisdictions around the world, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Companies use carbon offsets to comply with corporate missions and pledges to help address climate change.
Dunleavy wants to ramp up the industry “as soon as possible,” he said.
The Inflation Reduction Act, approved by Congress and signed by the president, involves $369 billion in tax credits for clean energy.
Carbon dioxide emissions in the U.S. have increased for the last two years, according to Scientific American.