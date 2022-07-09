The state of Alaska is commissioning a major media campaign to promote vaccines, namely the one for Covid-19.
A contract is expected to be awarded to Yuit Comms, based in Anchorage, on Monday.
The state is prepared to spend $3 million to “motivate target audiences and result in behavior changes” over one or two years, according to bidding documents. The goal is to “increase vaccine confidence and improve vaccine coverage rates across Alaska,” bidding documents state. The money is coming from federal coronavirus relief grants.
“Research demonstrates that communities with higher levels of Covid-19 vaccination result in fewer people dying, which is an incentive to vaccinate Alaskans against Covid-19 as well as other vaccine-preventable diseases,” reads a solicitation on the state of Alaska website.
Vaccine uptake in Alaska is below the national average. In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, vaccine uptake is lower than in Anchorage and Juneau but higher than in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and the Kenai Peninsula Borough.
The state has no target for the number of people it seeks to vaccinate, according to an email with questions and answers provided by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
As part of the campaign, side effects of vaccines will be disclosed, according to the DHSS.
No material incentives will be offered to boost vaccination rates, though bidding documents call for vaccine promotional products to include posters and t-shirts.
Most, or 70%, of the contract is anticipated to be spent on advertising across media platforms, with the rest considered public relations work, including producing campaign materials, creating a campaign strategy, conducting media placement and maintaining a library of photos and videos, according to bidding documents.
The vaccine campaign will also involve “earned media support, to include help with press releases, organizing press conferences, engaging news outlets for coverage of events that can include the release of new data, demonstrating program success, or alerts to the public regarding issues impacting public health,” the state’s solicitations reads. “The successful offeror will secure and pay talent as needed when creating new public education materials, including radio and TV messages.”
The state is also asking for creative direction concerning websites, Facebook pages, YouTube channels and other social media, as needed.
The contractor is encouraged to use best practices by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which holds that there is strong evidence in favor of “targeted health education messages,” the state of Alaska solicitation reads.
“The goal of these campaigns is to reach defined target audiences with new and attention-getting messages, as efficiently and economically as possible, and ultimately positively change knowledge, intentions and behaviors,” the solicitation reads.
“During the pandemic, Covid-19 and influenza vaccines were the primary focus, but moving forward, public education campaigns need to include all childhood, adolescent, and adult immunizations. In particular, childhood immunization rates have declined during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is vital to improve childhood vaccine uptake,” the state solicitation reads.
The state envisions five campaigns over the next year to tentatively focus on back to school, annual influenza, childhood vaccines, adolescent vaccines and adult vaccines.
The campaigns will be designed to reach people with varied levels of health, digital and science literacy and build on the current Covid-19 vaccine public education campaigns by the state.
“The contractor may also be asked to develop campaigns in response to additional vaccine or Covid vaccine-related issues that impact Alaska, e.g., other vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks, new variants of Covid-19 disease, new formulations of the Covid-19 vaccine, etc.,” the state solicitation reads.
“While the decision to vaccinate is a personal one, the Immunization Program strives to offer clear, accurate, and timely messages and information regarding vaccination for the public,” the state solicitation reads. “The acute threat of misinformation makes this mission even more vital to the public health of Alaskans.
“From multiple surveys conducted by DHSS (Alaska Department of Health and Social Services), vaccine confidence is a leading indicator of someone’s decision to vaccinate. This may incorporate diverse topics including, but not limited to, a person’s political inclination, their trust in government or authority figures, and misinformation.”
The state also has a vaccine work group tasked with curtailing health disparities and improving access.
Anyone who has had two Covid-19 shots but no booster is not fully vaccinated, according to the DHSS.