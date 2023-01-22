Nearly two weeks after finishing the drive from the Midwest to Fairbanks, I find myself marveling at the photos my wife Gosia snapped.Each turn of the Alaska Highway brought a new peak to admire. I stood beneath a couple high-risers and risked falling over backwards gazing up. Traffic was sparse in Canada. From the Customs booth north of North Dakota to the Alaska Highway exit at Beaver Creek, Gosia and I never glimpsed a passenger car with a U.S. state license plate.

The grand views in the Yukon were almost worth the now-busted windshield on my Chevy Uplander. The thrown gravel was from one of the pushy semi-trailer trucks barreling across the graded highway.Fairbanks seems to have as many glass repair shops as it has bars and churches. I’ll soon get the windshield fixed.

Contact Managing Editor Hank Nuwer at hnuwer@newsminer.com