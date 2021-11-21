When conservative political activist Kelly Nash was appointed to the school district diversity committee, liberal political activists objected. Questions were raised about whether the appointment followed administrative regulations, and Nash wound up declining to serve on the panel.
Some of Nash’s objectors wrote their concerns to the school board, detailing her behavior at a September political forum and her abrasive online posts, such as a meme suggesting that former First Lady Michelle Obama is transgender. One letter writer told the school board that appointing Nash to the diversity committee is tantamount to asking the fox to guard the henhouse. Nash is an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump and attended the Jan. 6 Stop the Steal Rally in Washington D.C.
The former chairwoman of the diversity committee, Erin Morotti, has since been reassigned to a different committee per a routine shuffle of school board committee assignments.
The diversity committee met Thursday under the leadership of Chrya Sanderson and was provided updates on ongoing work, including a project to change school district forms to recognize more than two genders and to add more categories for race.
Reviewing committee appointments
It’s not clear why Nash, a critic of leftist ideology who wrote in a post online that “pronouns are stupid,” applied to join the diversity committee.
The panel’s vision statement is to foster a learning environment “without boundaries, and recognizing, respecting and celebrating differences. Whether our differences are skin color, language, culture, ethnicity, religion, family structure, skill level, challenges or development, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, or socio-economic status or condition, we will ensure all students have the opportunity to realize their lifelong learning potential.”
Nash wrote that “the diversity committee needs to go away” in a social media post on Wednesday. Attempts to reach her for an interview were unsuccessful.
On Facebook, she thanked everyone who helped her decide to resign and resolved to be a watchdog of the committee. She also lobbed insults at Morotti, who sought to have Nash’s appointment invalidated as a violation of school district Administrative Regulation 236.1, which says the committee chairwoman decides who fills parent and community member seats on school board advisory committees.
The school board is reviewing its processes for filling committees, according to board President Jennifer Luke.
Luke said Nash’s application to serve on the committee was more or less automatically accepted after she was found to be qualified. In practice, advisory committees have been filled on a first come, first serve basis, according to Luke. The school board took responsibility for advisory committees a couple of years ago, Luke said. Previously, the school district administration had been in charge of them.
Nash passed a background check making sure she has no felony convictions. Having conservative politics and beliefs does not disqualify someone from committee membership, Luke said.
“There is no problem having a conservative on the diversity committee,” she said.
Nash was profiled in the faith-based online news outlet Alaska Watchman on Jan. 4 about her plans to attend the Stop the Steal rally in Washington D.C. in support of Trump, who believes President Joe Biden stole the 2020 presidential election even though multiple investigations have debunked that lie.
Nash organized multiple local Trump rallies last year. She belongs to a group known as Interior Patriots, which successfully fought a proposal to adopt ranked choice voting at borough elections. She was also in a crowd that behaved unruly at a political forum in the Mona Lisa Drexler Borough Assembly Chambers in September. She is confrontational with people she disagrees with, including members of the media.
She has multiple online personas, including Lee Drake, which has since been disabled on Facebook. Nash has circulated memes mocking, Sine Anahita, a liberal activist and editor of The (New) Ester Republic, who was recently appointed to the diversity committee.
Sanderson said in comments at Tuesday’s school board meeting that she is willing to work with anybody.
Morotti said in a text message that she “did not get the opportunity to object to Ms. Nash’s appointment because the policy AR 236.1 was not followed.” When asked if her only concern about Nash’s appointment was the school district regulation, Morotti said “my position is no longer relevant as I am no longer the chair of the diversity committee.”
Update from diversity consultant
At Thursday’s diversity committee meeting, consultant Rodney Gaskins provided an update on his work.
Gaskins said he has recently hosted diversity, equity and inclusion experience workshops at four schools: Chinook Montessori Charter School, Boreal Sun Charter School, Salcha Elementary School and North Pole High School.
“Each are different but were really rich,” Gaskins said, adding that the trainings serve as team-building exercises and allow professional colleagues a safe space to let their guard down and share about themselves.
Gaskins, owner of RMG Business Consulting, has been under contract with the school district since August 2018. The district has paid him $350,000. His current contract expires June 30, 2022.
Diversity workshops tend to set some attendees on a journey of self-reflection, according to Gaskins. Six more schools have scheduled DEI workshops, which are conducted in three, one-hour increments, he said. Educators “want to learn how can they apply some of these principles or other tools to the classroom,” the consultant told the diversity committee.
“I think it would be really rich for your committee to participate in one of these trainings,” Gaskins said.
The committee last year called for the school district to make DEI training mandatory.
Gaskins is also working with the school district curriculum department, though he did not elaborate on that work, and the human resources department, helping them strategize for how to recruit more non-white employees by reaching out to Black colleges.
Erin Janoso gave the update about changing school district forms, saying that she is working with someone at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, which updated its forms to be more inclusive. Janoso said people who don’t see their gender or race represented on school district forms can have an “emotional and negative reaction.”