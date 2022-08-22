Rabinowitz Courthouse

The Rabinowitz Courthouse in Fairbanks.

The suspect in one of the most notorious crimes in Fairbanks — a 2017 hatchet attack at the Club Manchu — has yet to go to trial.

In June, almost five years after authorities say Brett Gilbert bludgeoned Mark Allen Mitchell to death with a hatchet at the South Fairbanks bar, Gilbert was sent to the Alaska Psychiatric Institute for “competency restoration,” reads a notice in the court file.

