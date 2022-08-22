The suspect in one of the most notorious crimes in Fairbanks — a 2017 hatchet attack at the Club Manchu — has yet to go to trial.
In June, almost five years after authorities say Brett Gilbert bludgeoned Mark Allen Mitchell to death with a hatchet at the South Fairbanks bar, Gilbert was sent to the Alaska Psychiatric Institute for “competency restoration,” reads a notice in the court file.
Gilbert’s trial date has been postponed 26 times, according to court records. He faces one count of first-degree murder.
Authorities have video evidence, at least two eyewitnesses and what they believe is the murder weapon: a bloody hatchet that was found in a storage lot near the bar.
Most of the delays have come at the request of the defense, court records show. Gilbert is being represented by the public defender agency.
The Covid-19 pandemic can also be blamed. Attorneys were prevented from meeting with their clients at the Fairbanks Correctional Center, and the Alaska Court System had put a temporary moratorium on jury trials.
What prompted the attack is still not clear, but authorities say the men were acquainted through a mutual friend.
In January, Gilbert’s attorney filed motions holding that he acted in a heat of passion and in self-defense.
The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2017. Mitchell, who was 54, was from Washington state.
According to witnesses and video surveillance, the men did not speak. Gilbert was sitting about four feet from Mitchell, who was near a pool table, when — without warning — he pulled out a hatchet and struck Mitchell on the left side of his neck. Mitchell immediately collapsed and Gilbert stood over him and continued to strike him in the face and neck six more times.
“Mitchell never appears capable to even attempt to defend himself,” the court complaint reads.
The attack stopped after a witness grabbed Gilbert from behind and Gilbert ran out a back door, which he had propped open shortly before the attack.
Fairbanks police arrested Gilbert at his home a few hours later.
Mitchell, who was airlifted to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, died the next morning.
Scheduling, changes in legal staff, retirements, a shortage of investigators at the public defenders’ office and witness availability bogged down the case for years, according to court records.
In September of 2018, Gilbert’s public defender told the court that discovery, when the prosecutor shares evidence with the defense, was complete and pretrial issues were mostly resolved.
But by December, a new attorney was defending Gilbert. She said a great deal of work was still needed, and the public defenders’ office was short staffed. She asked for more discovery and more time to investigate the prosecution’s claims.
As the years wore on, court records show the judge admonished attorneys because the case dragged on.
In the summer of 2019, the public defenders’ office continued to be short staffed with limited investigation capacity. Gilbert requested a new lawyer but the judge refused.
Gilbert’s attorney told the court that she had medical issues that prevented her from participating in a trial.
A medical examiner, who was scheduled to be a witness in the trial, retired and moved out of state.
By early 2020, Superior Court Judge Michael MacDonald was really pressing attorneys to agree on a trial date. But then the Covid-19 pandemic hit. The Alaska Court System suspended jury trials. Attorneys had trouble meeting with their clients at the jail, which prohibited visitors.
At a hearing that June, Gilbert’s attorney said she was still not cleared by her doctor to participate in a trial. She eventually went on leave.
MacDonald called the delays an “institutional problem” and blamed staffing problems at the public defenders’ office. He said victims’ rights were being sacrificed due to the persistent delays.
By September, conditions with the Covid-19 pandemic were no better and trial delays persisted.
Then in 2021, new problems emerged, court records show. A key witness could not be located and troubles at the Fairbanks Police Department threatened the case. An internal investigation was launched — not related to the case — and detectives who worked on Gilbert’s prosecution resigned. The defense requested access to police personnel records.
The public defender continued to raise concerns about the lack of access to her client at the jail due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Gilbert considered a plea agreement but changed his mind, court records show.
On Jan. 5, 2022, Gilbert’s attorney filed three motions, one for a judicial determination of competency and two others stating that Gilbert acted in a heat of passion and to defend himself.
The judge admonished the defense for waiting so long to file the motions. Gilbert suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, his attorney said.
Another judge ruled that Gilbert needed a competency evaluation. A forensic psychological examination was conducted, but the report is sealed from public view.
Gilbert wound up on a waiting list for mental health treatment for months, arriving at the API on June 21.
The last hearing in the case was held on Aug. 16 before Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple. He recused himself at the request of the attorneys because he had presided over a representation hearing in the case in 2019.
Now the case is with Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle with the next hearing scheduled on Aug. 30. The case currently has no trial date.