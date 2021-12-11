Frank Minano, Debbie Nictune, Doren Sanford and Willis Derendoff all disappeared from the Fairbanks area in the past year, and since then very little information has been released.
On Friday, local leaders and family members gathered to remember them at a rally for missing and murdered Indigenous people. The purpose of the event was to emphasized the need for collaboration and closure and to keep the cases on the radar of law enforcement and the public.
“We are holding this rally so people don’t forget. We want to keep these cases in the public eye,” said Fairbanks Native Association Justice Director Shirley Lee.
Although the missing and murdered Indigenous people is a nationwide problem, Minano, Nictune, Sanford and Derendoff are more than just statistics or names in a database. They are children, parents and friends, Lee said. She read the names of the missing.
“We say their names because they are loved and missed,” Lee said. “We say their names because we remember the joy and the love that they brought into so many lives.”
Lee also wanted to show compassion to the families.
“It’s heartbreaking to see the grief of families,” she said, adding that it’s even harder knowing there are people who know what happened on the day each person went missing.
Family members of the missing people spoke about their experiences with grief, which is accentuated by a lack of closure.
Roy Nictune’s sister Debbie Nictune has been missing since Aug. 18, 2020. As a hunter, Roy said, “when you lose the trail when you’re tracking something, the best thing to do if you’re a good hunter is to turn around and start from there.”
The last sign of Nictune was a recording inside the Northward Building.
“I’ve looked at this video over, and over, and over,” Roy Nictune said.
Without answers, he emphasized the need for support. A few weeks ago, Nictune was on the verge of breaking down.
“I was at a very low point and I felt like giving up,” he said.
But then he got a call about the rally. At that moment, “I got my strength back,” Nictune said. “We get our strength from people who show up to listen to what we have to say.”
Babes Hudson Lord, whose cousin Frank Minano was last seen on Aug. 17, 2020, also spoke about the difficulty of not knowing what happened to a loved one. The family yearns for peace and to grieve if Minano is dead.
“I know he’s out there, I know it’s only bones, but we still want to bury him…we want those bones,” Hudson Lord said.
Even if they don’t get answers, finding Minano would be enough.
“I want justice, but bringing him home is more important to me than justice,” Minano’s cousin said.
She found comfort in the rally and in talking about Minano.
“We have hope now,” Hudson Lord said.
FNA Executive Director Steve Ginnis emphasized that this was just the beginning of FNA’s work. The organization recently incorporated justice into their mission statement and will hold more rallies in the future.
“We have a huge responsibility,” Ginnis said, but “we need to start somewhere.”
“We’re not here to criticize,” Ginnis added. Instead, the goal is to improve communication and transparency. Collaboration between many groups will be necessary to solve missing persons cases and bring resolution to family members, Ginnis said.
“Let’s work together, let’s lift each other up, let’s come to some resolve…,” Ginnis said.
He encouraged members of the public to come forward with any information, and asked law enforcement to listen to and to check in with family members and to diligently follow up on all leads.
To family members, Ginnis said, “we feel your hurt and we hope through our work we’ll be able to come to some resolution…” The Friday gathering, Ginnis said, was the first step.
FNA encourages people with information to contact the troopers, which can be done anonymously through a tip line. Text to 847411 and then type AKTIPS.
Information about Nictune should be directed to the Fairbanks Police Department at 907-450-6500 or investigations@fairbanks.us.