Alaska leaders are working on suspending state motor fuel taxes to help alleviate pain from the price at the pump.
Gasoline in Fairbanks has gone up by almost 70 cents per gallon during the last week with prices sitting at $4.59 to $4.89 per gallon as of Friday afternoon.
Since the 1970s, a tax of .08 cents per gallon has been levied on all motor fuel sold or transferred within Alaska. Smaller taxes are levied on fuel for aviation and watercraft. Alaska has the lowest tax on gasoline in the U.S.
Both Republicans and Democrats are behind the effort to temporarily halt motor fuel taxes.
“With rising inflation eroding the financial bedrock of Alaskan homes and businesses, something must be done to alleviate the economic hardship facing our state,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, said in a letter sent Friday to the House of Representatives.
The Alaska Senate unanimously approved a non-binding resolution committing to work with the governor and the state House to suspend the tax “to provide much needed relief.”
The means to accomplish this is House Bill 104 sponsored by Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage. The bill was introduced last year in order to raise the tax on gasoline for the first time in about 50 years, but the tax hike was amended out, Josephson said.
Still in the bill is a proposed bump to the refined fuels surcharge, a wholesale tax, from less than a penny to one and a half cents. The bill is now with the House Rules Committee. The next stop is the House floor.
Dunleavy is proposing to amend HB 104 to suspend motor fuels taxes through June 30, 2023. Josephson welcomes the amendment.
“I see the wisdom and the reason for the governor’s proposal to suspend the motor fuel taxes for 15 months,” Josephson said.
A flurry of news releases have been issued in recent days calling for a moratorium on motor fuel taxes.
“We’ve been weathering a multi-year pandemic, rapid inflation, and now an energy crisis,” said Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson, D-Anchorage, who led the Senate’s effort calling for the moratorium, in a prepared statement.
“Alaskan families are hurting, and they need money in their pockets now,” she said. “This isn’t about party politics. This is about the state stepping up to meet the moment for its people. While there are many unknowns with the length and severity of the crisis at hand, the suspension of the state motor fuels tax is a step we can take now to immediately help Alaskans.”
The price of gasoline has gone up by almost a dollar across most of the state during the last week, according to a statement from the Senate.
Sen. Robert Myers, R-North Pole, is a professional truck driver.
“The trucking community is hurting right now because of high fuel prices, and they, unfortunately, have to pass that cost on to the consumer,” Myers said in a prepared statement. “Suspending the motor fuels tax would provide some much-needed relief to both the trucking community and the consumer at the store.”
Les Gara, formerly a Democratic member of the House and now a candidate for governor, also weighed in, pressing leaders to act.
“Legislation by the governor could suspend the gasoline tax temporarily, for a number of months, or until oil prices fall below $100 per barrel for a sustained time,” reads a Thursday news release from the Gara campaign. “With higher oil prices, the state is already forecasted to be ahead by more than $1 billion in revenue. The suspended gas tax would only draw $30 million of that over $1 billion windfall, so this is an easy way to save Alaskans money in automobile, marine, and aviation fuel without harming the budget.”