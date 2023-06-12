From sea level to crater, an international science team flew by helicopter daily in early June to look for clues about Mount Edgecumbe volcano’s renewed activity.
First, however, was what to do about the bear.
A brown bear of moderate size was near the proposed landing site on Kruzof Island on the second trip of the first day of the week-long field campaign. Two of the scientists — Claire Puleio and Valerie Wasser, both Ph.D. students at the University of Alaska Fairbanks — were already on the ground with some science instruments.
They didn’t know about the bear.
“We were just chatting and waiting for the others to get here,” Puleio said. “And when the second helicopter was coming in with the second group of people, we got the radio call from the pilot who said, ‘There’s a bear really close to you. Kind of around the corner. I think like maybe 100 yards away, pretty close,’ which we didn’t know,” Puleio said.
The incoming helicopter, flown by pilot Tarek Husevold, was carrying the second pair of scientists. All three on the helicopter saw the bear.
“We all made visual contact on it, and then we doubled back around and tried to scare it into the woods,” Husevold said. “It ran back in and didn’t go very far. It hid behind a bush and just hung out.”
“We came back a few times to see if we could get him to go into the woods a little further,” he said. “But he just kept hiding behind that bush.”
The helicopter dropped the next two scientists, for a total of four on the ground. Two more, plus the Geophysical Institute’s two-person information team, were at Sitka awaiting their turn.
The third flight carried project principal investigator Társilo Girona and another scientist. Girona is a research assistant professor at the UAF Geophysical Institute
“In that flight, the pilot realized that the bear was getting closer and closer to the landing spot where the others were, instead of the opposite,” Girona said. “That was the really scary thing and is what made me decide to move everyone.”
“The decision process was intense,” he said. “The pilot was concerned because the bear moved quite a bit toward the team with respect to the previous flight. He told me: ‘You decide what you want to do with your team.’”
With adrenaline and awareness running high, Girona decided to have the team pack up and make a short helicopter hop to another of the predetermined study sites.
“My concern was for the safety of everyone,” he said. “So I made the decision to move.”
The encounter was new for Husevold, who has been flying for 15 years.
“This is actually the closest one I’ve ever seen,” he said.
About 1,000 brown bears inhabit Kruzof and Baranof islands combined, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. The department considers the two islands as a single management area. The islands have no black bears.
The science team underwent bear awareness training before heading to Sitka. Each team member carried bear deterrents.
An awakened volcano
With the bear encounter out of the way, and with constant bear vigilance, the team began collecting ground carbon dioxide, temperature and soil moisture measurements, recording atmospheric conditions and occasionally collecting gas samples.
Mount Edgecumbe, known as L’ux Shaa in the Lingít language, woke up in April 2022 with a series of earthquake swarms. The volcano last erupted about 800 years ago, according to a Lingít oral history.
Subsequent computer analysis based on satellite imagery shows magma is rising to about 6 miles from a depth of about 12 miles and caused the earthquakes and surface deformation, according to 2022 research at the UAF Geophysical Institute and the U.S. Geological Survey.
The April activity prompted an analysis of seven and a half years of satellite-based ground deformation analysis. That analysis showed a wide area of uplift, about 10.5 miles in diameter to the east of the volcano, that began in August 2018.
The volcano rises to 3,202 feet on Kruzof Island. It is part of a broader field of lava domes and craters on the island and in the nearby waters.
The latest research is being led by the UAF Geophysical Institute in collaboration with the University of Perugia in Italy and the University of Alicante in Spain. One person from each of those foreign universities is on the six-person science team for this latest field research about the volcano.
The research is funded by the NASA Earth Science Division, which awarded Girona a grant through the 2020 solicitation of the NASA New (Early Career) Investigator Program in Earth Science.
The research is not directly associated with the Alaska Volcano Observatory, which is located at the UAF Geophysical Institute. The observatory is a joint program of the Geophysical Institute, the U.S. Geological Survey and the state of Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys.
The Alaska Volcano Observatory has one monitoring station on a ridge adjacent to the volcano and plans to install three more seismic and GPS stations and possibly one or two webcams this year.
The observatory now considers Mount Edgecumbe volcano to be historically active based on the significant ground deformation that has been measured, according to David Fee, the observatory’s coordinating scientist.
Scientists note that no eruption threat exists at Edgecumbe.
Gathering the data
The goal of this June research trip: Measure ground carbon dioxide emissions at the Mount Edgecumbe crater rim, at an adjacent ridge and at sea level. Scientists will compare that data to years of satellite data that has indicated temperature anomalies at many of those test sites.
“If you go to the beach and put thermometers there, you’re not going to be able to see anything,” research assistant professor Társilo Girona of the UAF Geophysical Institute.
“However, with remote sensing data analysis, we are able to see areas that are more prone to show geothermal anomalies than others,” he said. “And we want to see if those areas that are more prone to show anomalies correspond to a higher release of diffuse CO2 through the ground.”
Information gained during the weeklong field campaign will help form a better idea of how the volcano is behaving.
The central instrument on this trip are the carbon dioxide collectors, which look somewhat like a stovetop kettle. The collectors draw carbon dioxide from the ground or water, then send it to a unit for measuring.
The team conducted an extensive flight around the crater to look for heat signatures through use of forward-looking infrared radar.
The full science team spent most of its days along the shoreline with the carbon dioxide collectors, partly due to weather that limited helicopter flights to the crater. Teams of two scientists walked in parallel lines along the predetermined beach sites, stopping every roughly 150 to take measurements.
Beaches varied, all with a typical sandy front but many with thick lava bed remnants. Ponds and small pockets of water dotted the shorescape, and bleached logs and a ribbon of grass marked the rear of the beach and the beginning of the thick forest.
“There’s a lot of little cones and a lot of lava flows on the beaches,” Puleio said. “It’s a very dynamic island. But what brought us specifically to these beaches is our satellite analysis that we’ve been doing over the past year or so.”
The satellite data analysis indicated low temperature geothermal anomalies.
“These anomalies are really, really subtle temperature changes that happen over the course of months or years,” Puleio said. “What we have seen over the last 20 years of analyzing Mount Edgecumbe is we do see some temperature anomalies, some very, very slight temperature anomalies along some of the beaches, mostly in the southeast portion of the island.”
Southeast Kruzof Island has seen the greatest amount of ground deformation.
The team did notice bubbles at two brackish ponds and took measurements. They also recorded data from a small patch of water at which the smell of sulphur emanated.