Online

More than 2,600 residents from Homer to Nome will receive high speed internet access after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $82 million in grants for Alaska.

 Adam Gault/Metro Creative

The investment comes as a result of the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a USDA release.