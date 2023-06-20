More than 2,600 residents from Homer to Nome will receive high speed internet access after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $82 million in grants for Alaska.
The investment comes as a result of the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a USDA release.
“USDA Rural Development is working alongside Tribes, municipalities, and telecommunication companies to connect remote and rural communities to high-speed internet as quickly as we can,” USDA Alaska Director Julia Hnilicka said in the release. “I am deeply proud of the partnerships created through this incredible opportunity and humbled by the passion Alaskans have for working together towards a common goal.”
The $88 million will be used to fund three separate broadband internet projects. Matanuska Telecom Association will use $12.6 million to connect 144 people, 14 businesses and an education facility in the Kenai Peninsula Borough.
The other two projects will benefit the Nome Census Area. The Interior Telephone Company will oversee a $34.9 million project, for 1,600 people, 48 businesses, and three educational facilities around Shaktoolik, St. Michael, Stebbins, Unalakleet and the Bering Straits Region.
Another $34.9 million project will provide internet access to 875 people, 30 businesses and six educational facilities in the Inalik and Wales Alaska Native Villages and other communities in the Bering Straits Region. This project will be completed by the Mukluk Telephone Company.