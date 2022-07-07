Fifty-one years ago this month, the Bureau of Land Management created the first female firefighting crew. It wasn’t by choice.
Terese Kaptur, the now retired executive director of Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival, was one of those women. She looked back fondly on that experience from decades ago.
In the early 1970s, the call for wildland firefighters went out over public radio. In 1971, BLM put out the call for 50 firefighters.
“The job requirements were that you have 8-inch lace-up boots, work gloves and a bandana to cover your face,” Kaptur recalled. “Those were the only three requirements. They would provide food, shelter and the tools you needed.”
The pay was substantial, starting at $4.35 an hour.
A Fairbanks woman showed up and got hired, then was almost immediately fired when managers decided women could not be on crews with men.
“She didn’t take kindly to that,” Kaptur recalled.
The Office of Equal Opportunity had been formed, prohibiting employment discrimination against a job applicant because of race, color, religion, national origin, age, disability or gender.
She sued for unlawful dismissal.
“Of course, all of the women who were following this, thought it was curious,” Kaptur said. “Most of us had come to Alaska anyway, because our boyfriends came to fight forest fires. We all thought that would be cool.”
The court ruled that BLM had to hire women, so BLM put out the call for women firefighters, expecting little to no response.
“This is before cell phones,” Kaptur said. “All the women were living in dry cabins from as far as I was at 9 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road, all the way up to Murphy Dome and up to Chena Ridge. We were all living in cabins way back in the woods, 50 miles apart, with no phones.
“Word traveled and we all showed up,” she said. “We showed up with our boots and our bandanas and our work gloves.”
Thirty women responded to the call. They had to draw straws to fill the 24 spots on the team.
“We showed up and they were like, oh dear, now we gotta do something with them,” she recalled.
The women suspected they would not be treated the same as the men. Traditionally men on the fire crews ate c-rations, a pre-prepared canned meal usually provided to service members during combat.
“We knew the guys ate c-rations, but we brought all our own hip food, so we could be healthy,” Kaptur said. “You know, comfort stuff.”
The women were assigned to mop up the Wickersham Dome Fire. A news report said the 24-woman crew met for an orientation session with BLM General Manager Bob Krumm and Gail Elliott, operations director.
“Krumm told the girls the female crew was strictly an experiment, but Elliott said BLM would give them every break, and cautioned them not to overwork themselves to prove a point.”
According to the July 1, 1971 report in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, “The girls didn’t appear as if they would have any difficulty proving that point — that women can fight fires as well as men. Most were dressed in blue jeans, work shirts and heavy leather boots, with red handkerchiefs around their necks and hair tied in braids and twisted at the back of the head.”
“They were gonna have us do mop up,” Kaptur recalled. “They gave you a 5-gallon black rubber bladder, like a backpack you filled with swamp water. It had a pump and you squirted the water. They gave us a Pulaski axe to chop burning roots and a shovel to turn over burning tundra.”
The all-woman team arrived via helicopter, which then picked up the smokejumpers who had parachuted in earlier.
“We got out with all our personal gear, our 5-gallon water containers, our boxes of c-rations,” she said. “The other guys just left all their cans and boxes in the woods.”
Well, the women decided the men should not leave that trash behind, even though the men said, “We always leave it.”
“You’re not doing that,” the women said, and loaded all the trash into the helicopter.
Once they settled in, the women then argued with the troop leader, a man, about where to set up camp.
“We wanted to put camp up on the hillside,” she said. “He wanted it in the lowlands. You got a 10-by-10 sheet of black visqueen, 10 feet of rope, a sleeping bag, a mosquito net and a canteen, and you made your own shelter out of that.
“We got creative,” she added. “Two or three of us got together and made our little houses. He was the only one who had a real tent.”
The women then went out on their own to extinguish hot spots.
“When the guys would go out every three days, they would fly in fresh food, but they never brought us anything fresh,” Kaptur said. “We were glad we brought some of our own — gorp, granola, powdered milk.”
“That’s how it was,” she said. “It was an experience, to be sure. We lived to tell about it.”
That was her sole firefighting experience.
“It was such a hoot,” she said. “Such an interesting experience.”
Kaptur went on to become a composer, a musician, a teacher of piano, music history and music theory, and a director of non-profit arts associations around the country, including eight years directing Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival.
That one firefighting episode keeps popping up, however.
In 2017, she was honored as a former University of Alaska Fairbanks alumnus and featured in UAF’S Aurora Magazine.
“I wanted to talk about my composing and orchestras,” she laughed, remembering the interview. The author was especially fascinated by her one-time firefighting stint, she said.