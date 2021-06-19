Sen. Lisa Murkowski and other GOP senators dined with the vice president this week, and Murkowski-led initiatives to improve Arctic security advanced in the U.S. Senate.
The Biden administration is digging U.S. mining for the new economy. Will Alaska make the list?
And futuristic hybrid electric planes may serve Alaska’s airports, after an Alaska regional carrier commits to purchasing aircraft from a San Francisco aerospace startup.
Here are five things to know in Alaska politics this week.
Ravn Alaska plans electric aircraft purchase
Regional airline Ravn Alaska plans to acquire 50 hybrid electric aircraft after signing a deal with Airflow of San Francisco for the “short takeoff and landing” planes, also known as e-STOL.
The aircrafts, which are under development, are expected to start operating in 2025. They will be added to Ravn’s existing fleet of Dash-8 planes.
The hybrid electric planes are a brand-new innovation — similar in concept to a Toyota Prius — with commercial operations expected to take off in the not-too-distant future.
The U.S. market already is crowded with aerospace companies, both established and startup, vying to supply America’s regional airlines with the new carriers for passenger and cargo service.
The aircraft have a lot of appeal for regional air travel. Hybrid electric planes are less costly to operate, can land and take off on shorter runways and have cleaner emissions.
“We hear loud and clear that demand is on the rise,” said CEO Marc Ausman of Airflow, the San Francisco-based aircraft maker.
Hybrid electric air service is expected to be cheaper and open up new stops for travelers, not only in remote Alaska but in large metropolitan areas.
Ravn Alaska, based at the Anchorage airport, currently flies to Fairbanks with additional service to several rural communities, including Homer, Valdez and Saint Paul Island.
“We are constantly seeking out new ways to deliver the best value and experience for Alaskans,” said Ravn Alaska CEO Rob McKinney.
Dinner puts politics aside for the evening
Vice President Kamala Harris hosted the nation’s highest-ranking women in government for a dinner at the Naval Observatory, which is the vice president’s residence.
The dinner was a goodwill gesture of bipartisanship.
The vice president invited all 24 female senators — 16 Democrats and eight Republicans — with Sen. Lisa Murkowski in attendance.
The dinner was a reunion of sorts for Harris, who was the junior senator from California before being elected vice president.
Rep. Young's California outreach
Congressman Don Young is co-sponsoring legislation to extend federal recognition to the Mono Lake Kutzadika’a Tribe of California.
Zack Brown, communications director for Young, said that the congressman is a long-time champion of tribal sovereignty in America.
As ranking member of the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples, Young has “a large platform and powerful oversight abilities to ensure that tribes ... can pursue self-determination and secure federal recognition,” Brown said.
The Mono Lake Kutzadika’a Tribe has been seeking federal recognition since the 1970s.
The Kutzadika’a were original inhabitants of Mono Lake, which formed hundreds of thousands of years ago. The tribe continues to live in the desert region, maintaining traditional practices.
Biden administration digs minerals
Will Alaska minerals be part of the new energy supply chain?
“I come from a state where we’re blessed with extraordinary natural resources,” Murkowski told Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm at a hearing this week. “We have some great mining opportunities.”
Murkowski and other members of Alaska’s delegation are pushing for the Biden administration to invest in mining in Alaska.
The administration is investing in the production and processing of critical minerals needed for modern technology, from smart phones and solar panels to home storage batteries and electric vehicles.
“The Biden administration sees domestic mining as an important segment at the front end of the critical supply chains ... as long as the mining is carried out at the highest environmental, labor and sustainability standards,” Shane Lasley wrote in Metal Tech News, an online industry news service.
STEM investments, Arctic priorities
Sen. Murkowski, who supported the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, is lauding Senate passage of the sweeping legislation to improve American competitiveness in science, technology and manufacturing of critical minerals.
“America has long been a leader in innovation, but we must continue to invest in these priorities to remain a global leader and reclaim the manufacturing capabilities that have been ceded to China,” Murkowski said.
The bill also includes Murkowski’s Arctic priorities for expanding Arctic security with new icebreakers and establishing an ambassador-level position for the region.
The measures are part of a strategic effort to counter Russian and Chinese military incursions in the Arctic region.
Contact Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.